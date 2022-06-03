Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up opening — SGX Nifty futures jump over 1% – CNBCTV18

Ads

Stock Market Highlights: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 finished a volatile session on Friday in the red, as gains in IT and oil & gas shares were offset by losses in financial and auto counters. Broader markets also took a hit, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices falling 1.6 percent and 0.9 percent respectively. Globally, investors awaited key jobs data from the US due later in the day.

Thank you, readers! That's all from CNBCTV18.com's live market coverage on June 3, 2022. Stay tuned for other updates on our website: CNBCTV18.com.

You can follow us on Twitter: @CNBCTV18Live @CNBCTV18News

And on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Telegram

Download our mobile app for Android and iOS platforms

Market This Week | Sensex and Nifty clock third straight weekly gain

Here are some highlights:

–Sensex and Nifty rise over 1% each

–Nifty Bank snaps 2-week gaining streak

Midcap Index Reverses Last Week’s Losses, Gains More Than 1% This Week

Except Pharma, All Sectoral Indices Rise This Week, IT & PSU Top Gaining Indices

Coal India, M&M, Reliance, TCS, ONGC, Adani Ports Top Nifty Gainers This Week

Apollo Hosp, Shree Cement, Hero Moto, Kotak Bank, UltraTech Top Nifty Losers

City Union Bank, Crompton Cons, Rain Ind, Intellect Design Top Midcap Gainers

JK cement, JSPL, Ramco Cem, Dalmia Bharat, Aarti Ind Top Midcap Losers

Birla Sun Life Insurance sells 16.3 lakh Arvind shares at Rs 101 apiece

Arvind is a manufacturer of cotton shirts, denim, knits and bottom weight fabrics.

The Arvind stock finishes the day up 0.7 percent at Rs 101.

Market At Close | Sensex, Nifty50 near day's lows

Here are some highlights:

–Reliance keeps Nifty losses in check with two percent gain

–37 Nifty stocks in the red

–Grasim, UltraTech, Shree Cement, Hero MotoCorp top Nifty50 losers

–Cement stocks see a sell-off on UltraTech’s expansion plans

–Deepak Nitrite falls more than four percent after fire incident at Vadodara unit

–Steel stocks slip on falling global prices

–Indiabulls Housing, Metropolis, Birlasoft, Trent, Dr Lal rise

–Auto stocks continue to fall

–Maruti, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp down 2-3 percent

–Market breadth favours bears, advance-decline ratio at 1:2

Hold Alok Industries: Shahina Mukadam

Independent market expert Shahina Mukadam is of the view that despite very high cotton prices, Alok has been able to improve its performance. The balance sheet is now reasonably well funded, she says.

Buy HDFC, Tech Mahindra: Hemen Kapadia

Hemen Kapadia of KRChoksey Securities shares two trading calls:

–Buy HDFC for a target of Rs 2,340 with a stop loss at Rs 2,265

–Buy Tech Mahindra for a target of Rs 1,210 with a stop loss at Rs 1,120

LIC shares hit all-time low

At the current level, the stock is available at a discount of more than 15 percent to the issue price. (Read more on LIC shares)

Mphasis trading in red, nearly 5 percent off day’s high

Cement stocks extend losses

Metal Stocks Are Priced Attractively: Sampath Reddy

Hindalco down from day's high

Buy HCL Tech, Intellect: Prakash Gaba

Here are two trading calls from Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com:

–Buy HCL Tech for a target of Rs 1,080 with a stop loss at Rs 1,050

–Buy Intellect Design Arena for a target of Rs 720 with a stop loss at Rs 700

Delta Corp shares down

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com says buy HCL Tech, Intellect Design Arena

–HCL Technologies is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,050 and target of Rs 1,080

–Intellect Design Arena is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 700 and target of Rs 720

Mukesh Ambani is the richest Indian, check his net worth here

Deepak Nitrite shares fall over 5%

Shares of Deepak Nitrite fell over 5 percent in early trade after a fire broke out at the company’s Nandesari facility located on the outskirts of Vadodara on Thursday. (Get more details here)

Buy Larsen & Toubro, HPCL: Mitessh Thakkar

Here are two trading calls from Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com:

–Buy L&T for a target of Rs 1,690 with a stop loss at Rs 1,655

–Buy HPCL for a target of Rs 240 with a stop loss at Rs 229

IT demand environment robust: Venugopal Garre

If the US is going to go through a pretty brutal rate cycle, the economy will get impacted, which primarily means that perhaps IT spends could get impacted – that's an absolute view, which people tend to take, says Venugopal Garre of Bernstein.

"IT is mainstream at this juncture, which primarily means that there are certain things around digitization and cloud, which are very critical non-discretionary activities. If at all, what you see is more consolidation now where corporates globally think about going back into consolidating orders and making larger size orders, which will help your tier one vendors. To that extent, our viewpoint simply is that it is probably not right to be too negative on IT from that perspective because the demand environment still appears healthy," he says.

"Secondly, rupee depreciation helps too. It's not really a driver but it does help because it at least ensures margin buffers, which take care of some bit of wage inflation," he adds.

8-10% correction to make Indian market more attractive: Bernstein's Venugopal Garre

Bernstein Managing Director Venugopal Garre tells CNBC-TV18 that a correction of another 8-10 percent correction will bring the Indian market into a relatively more attractive zone. With the COVID fear now behind, he expects a good recovery in the Indian economy.

"The main thinking for us last year was that we had two episodes of COVID, the beginning of the year, and the fag-end of the year: Delta and Omicron. This year, we don't really see that as a challenge. To that extent, we have, again, a very supportive base and, more importantly, we are of the view that some part of consumer inflation, of course, was felt last year as well. There is some base support that is sort of kicking in out there as well. Lastly, if I were to characterise the overall size of the economy, at this juncture, on real terms, the last one or two quarters is only when we have moved above COVID," he says.

"There is no froth in the economy to worry too much. In that sense, we are still looking at seven percent GDP growth this year. Purely from a market point of view, my one line comment would be that we still follow a view of a rangebound market for a while given what is happening in the world," he adds.

India services PMI hits 11-year high in May

Business back to pre-COVID levels: Metro Brands CEO Nissan Joseph

The stock gains as much as 1.6 percent to Rs 597.6 apiece on BSE.

Reliance Industries gives Nifty50 a 60-point lift

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Amid mixed signals from auto and FMCG, how to play the rural economy theme on the Street

Do hopes of normal monsoons and GDP readings in line with estimates make for a perfect combination for investors to give a rural economy touch to their portfolios or is it a bit too soon? Dalal Street is divided even though the auto and FMCG baskets have fared better than the overall market in the past few months.

India's official GDP growth rate for the January-March period hit a four-quarter low of 4.1 percent on year as expected. For the full year ended March 2022, economic growth came in at 8.7 percent — also in line with estimates — due to a low base.

That along with projections of a normal monsoon by weather office have optimists betting big on the rural theme. (Read more)

Amid mixed signals from auto and FMCG, how to play the rural economy theme on the Street

Do hopes of normal monsoons and GDP readings in line with estimates make for a perfect combination for investors to give a rural economy touch to their portfolios or is it a bit too soon? Dalal Street is divided even though the auto and FMCG baskets have fared better than the overall market in the past few months.

India's official GDP growth rate for the January-March period hit a four-quarter low of 4.1 percent on year as expected. For the full year ended March 2022, economic growth came in at 8.7 percent — also in line with estimates — due to a low base.

That along with projections of a normal monsoon by weather office have optimists betting big on the rural theme. (Read more)

Aether Industries shares make a strong debut as shares list at 10% premium over issue price

Aether Industries made a strong debut in the secondary market on Friday. The stock of Aether — a specialty chemicals manufacturer — listed at Rs 706.2 apiece on BSE, a premium of Rs 64.2 or 10 percent over the upper end of its IPO price range.

On NSE, the Aether Industries stock began its journey at Rs 704 apiece, a premium of Rs 62 or 9.7 percent. (Read more)

Buy TCI Express, target price Rs 2,300: Jefferies

According to Jefferies, TCI Express's management is focused on profitable business, which reflects in its return on equity (RoE) of more than 25 percent.

TCIE is in a sweet spot as GST accelerates the increasing share of organised players in logistics, the brokerage says.

Continuing double-digit revenue growth and a 30 percent EPS CAGR in FY22-25E are upside potential triggers for TCI Express, Jefferies adds.

TCI Express shares are up 7.9 percent at Rs 1,735.5 apiece on BSE, having gained as much as 9.8 percent earlier in the day.

Reliance, Infosys, TCS, HDFC Bank top movers

HCL Tech, ICICI Bank and Wipro are also among the biggest contributors to the gain in both headline indices.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Buy ICICI Bank, Polycab, L&T Tech: Ashish Chaturmohta

Ashish Chaturmohta, Head of Research at JM Financial Services, shares four trading calls:

–Buy ICICI Bank for a short-term target of Rs 780-785 and Rs 840-850 over the next few weeks with a stop loss at Rs 738

–Buy Polycab for a target of Rs 2,700 with a stop loss at Rs 2,490

–Buy LTTS for a target of Rs 3,900 with a stop loss at Rs 3,470

–Buy BEL for a target of Rs 260-265 with a stop loss at Rs 238

Sensex jumps over 550 pts, Nifty50 12 pts shy of 16,800

Both headline indices jump as much as one percent in early deals after a gap-up start. The Sensex rises as much as 572.7 points to 56,390.8 and the Nifty50 climbs to as high as 16,787.9, up 159.9 points from its previous close.

Aether Industries to debut on BSE and NSE at 10 am — here's what GMP trend suggests

Specialty chemicals manufacturer Aether Industries shares changed hands at a premium over its IPO price in the grey market — an unofficial market for unlisted shares — ahead of the listing its shares on bourses BSE and NSE. According to dealers, Aether has commanded a premium of Rs 10-20 over the past few days.

Dinesh Gupta, Co-Founder of UnlistedZone — a firm that deals in unlisted shares, tells CNBCTV18.com that Aether, despite being a good company with an experienced management in the segment, is demanding a "very costly" valuation.

"It is coming at price-to-earnings (ratio) of 72 times, which looks overvalued compared to its peers. This is why the (IPO) subscription was low. The broader market is not favourable for IPOs and we expect same to be followed here," he says. (Read more)

source