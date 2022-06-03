Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez Announces Winners of the Spring 2022 Florida Space Art Contest for K-5 Students – Governor Ron DeSantis

Ads

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez announced ten finalists and two grand prize winners for the 2022 Florida Space Art Contest.



“I want to thank all of our K-5 students who participated in this contest,” Lieutenant Governor Nuñez said. “The response was fantastic, with over 2,500 students submitting an original work of art. The passion for space travel is alive and well in our creative Florida students.”



Students were encouraged to create an art piece inspired by the theme Florida is the Place for Space: Celebrating Florida’s Contributions to Space Travel and Exploration. Students in grades K-5 were invited to participate in the art contest. The Department of State’s Division of Arts and Culture reviewed all artwork received and selected the top 60 entries. The Lieutenant Governor then selected the top ten and, eventually, the two grand prize winners.



The ten finalists for this year’s 2022 Florida Space Art Contest are:



Amelie Lopez a Tuesca, Kindergarten student at Dolphin Bay Elementary School in Broward County.



Heidi Wang, Kindergarten student at Joan Walker Elementary School in Seminole County.



Jiacheng Yu, First grade student at Gator Run Elementary School in Broward County.



Katherine Robidoux, Second grade student at Westside Elementary School in Brevard County.



Gabriele Priestman, Second grade student at Hollywood Central Elementary School in Broward County.



Ava Potvin, Third grade student at A.D. Henderson University School in Palm Beach County



Paul Ladas, Fourth grade student at Palmer Catholic Academy in St. Johns County.



Ronak Arya, Fourth grade student at Somerset Academy South Campus in Broward County.



Moana Jean, Fifth grade student at Odyssey Preparatory Academy in Brevard County.



Kylie Lopez, Fifth grade student at Maplewood Elementary School in Broward County.



All finalists and their teachers will receive two tickets to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.



The two grand prize winners for this year’s 2022 Space Art Contest are:



To view their submissions, click here and here.

Our two grand prize winners will have their original art piece flown into space on an upcoming SpaceX mission targeted for this summer!



“I applaud our two grand prize winners. Their stellar works of art exemplify why Florida is the place for space,” Lieutenant Governor Nuñez said. “We are excited for students to enjoy their prize this summer, and we look forward to honoring all of the winners of the contest at a future event.”



Please visit FloridaSpaceArt.com to see the artwork of our finalists. Thank you to our sponsors, and to SpaceX, Space Florida, Department of Education, and Department of State Division of Arts and Culture for their contributions to this contest.



