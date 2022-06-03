Instagram reels video download with sound – The top ways | GadgetBridge – Gadget Bridge

Ads

As attention span lowers, the importance of reels goes higher. Reels are our one-stop entertainment point. They are short, fun and sometimes knowledgeable. Some reels remain quite close to us, we may be inspired, entertained or might just find it cute. There are plenty of creators out there who get inspired from IG reals and want to use a small part of it in their own Reels. In most cases, downloading IG Reels is a task. Thus, these are the top 4 ways to download Instagram reels with sound in case you want to save them and watch them later.

Downloading Instagram Reels using Stories is a simple yet useful hack that does not require any additional app or tool usage. Just follow these steps and you will be able to download in no time:

Another way of the top 4 ways is to download Instagram reels with sound in case you want to save them and watch them later is through InstDown. First, go to the Apple App Store and download the app InstDown for Instagram Reels.

Open the app and configure it, granting it access to your images and media. Return to Instagram and select the Reels video you want to download. Then select the three-dot icon > Copy Link.

Return to InstDown, and the Instagram link you copied will be automatically pasted.

Tap Generate! The video will be saved to the Photos folder on your device. And that’s it.

If the video begins to play simply touch and hold it. Another Download video button will appear. Tap it to activate it. If that doesn’t work, hold down the Download button from the above step and select Download linked file from the menu.

On Android, you can access them via the Gallery app as well as File Explorer. On an iPhone, open the Files app and navigate to the Downloads folder.

The is by far the simplest and fastest way to download reels with audio. Screen recording is another option for saving or downloading Instagram Reels with sound on an Android or iOS phone. Because screen recorders are built into almost all Android smartphones and iPhones.

To begin, launch the screen recorder and press record on your phone (if it asks you to record sound, enable that too) and play the reel video you want to save.

Simply stop recording the screen and save the video to your phone’s gallery.

So, these were the top 4 ways to download Instagram reels with sound safely, easily and immediately. if you use any other way to download Instagram Reels with sound then do let us know below in the comments section.

