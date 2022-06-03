Streaming service Disney+ is launching in Hong Kong next month – iMore

Ads

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Source: Disney

Fans of Disney content that happen to live in Hong Kong are in for a good day when November 16 rolls around — that’s the day Disney Plus launches in the country.

The move, which Variety reports will bring 1,200 movies and 16,000 TV episodes to Hong Kong, will see a further expansion of the growing Disney+ presence. This isn’t the first time that Disney+ has been made available in the region, but other launches have often come with complications.

Disney Plus has been launched in other parts of the Asia Pacific with slightly modified formats. In India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand it is operated in conjunction with local cable or telco partners as the low cost Disney Plus Hotstar brand. In wealthier markets, including Australia, Singapore and Japan, it operates as Disney Plus. November will also see Disney Plus launch in Taiwan and South Korea.

Viewers in Hong Kong can look forward to content from Disney, Pixar, National Geographic, and of course Marvel among many others. Viewers will be able to subscribe for HK$73 ($8.97) per month or as an annual subscription of HK$738 ($95.6).

Let’s go!

With Disney+ finally here we can get Disney classics like Cinderella to fantastic shows from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and others will be showing up for our entertainment all in one streaming service

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

As we edge nearer to WWDC22, Apple has shared a new article that reminds developers how to “file effective bug reports” ahead the event.

Apple has today released a new ad for its AirPods earbuds and Spatial Audio with Harry Styles also getting a bit of promotion for his new album.

Apple TV+ has today confirmed that the upcoming psychological thriller Surface will get its global premiere on July 29, 2022. The new show will have three episodes released on launch day with a new one arriving weekly every Friday after that.

Having a way to charge your iPhone while on the go is paramount these days, and no, we’re not talking about having to find an outlet. Here are the best battery banks, so you can truly charge on the go.

Sign up now to get the latest news, deals & more from iMore!

I would like to receive news and offers from other Future brands.

I would like to receive mail from Future partners.

No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we’ll never share your details without your permission.

source