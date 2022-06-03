Instagram's Boomerang and Hyperlapse standalone apps are no longer available for download – Moneycontrol

My Account
Last week, Instagram shut down its standalone IGTV app to better focus on initiatives like reels. More recently, the Meta-owned platform has now removed two more apps.
According to several Twitter users and a report by TechCrunch, two of Instagram’s older apps, including Boomerang and Hyperlapse are no longer available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
Instagram has removed its standalone Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps https://t.co/ovoSOLuPKr
Data provided to TechCrunch by Apptopia suggests that Hyperlapse and Boomerang were removed from Google and Apple’s app store on March 1, 2022.
Boomerang was first released in 2015 and allowed users to create short, looping videos by taking a burst of photos that could then be posted on Facebook or Instagram. According to data by Apptopia Boomerang has seen 301 million lifetime global downloads.
Hyperlapse was first unveiled in 2014 and allowed users to make professional-looking time-lapse videos. Apptopia data noted that Hyperlapse only had 23 million downloads over its lifetime. Boomerang was available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, while Hyperlapse was only accessible to iOS users.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
