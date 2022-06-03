Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P Live Updates for Jun. 3, 2022 – Bloomberg

Ads

Jonathan Ferro drives you through the market moving events from around the world on Bloomberg’s The Open. 60 minutes featuring the brightest minds on Wall Street, taking you through the most important hour of the trading day.

The economy and markets are “under surveillance”. Bloomberg Surveillance, covering the latest news in finance, economics and investments.

Hin Leong was one of the most powerful and secretive names in Asia’s oil trading industry. But an epic gamble by its founder Lim Oon Kuin left the company badly exposed, eventually leading to its collapse.

Senior Turkish Statistician Left Post Before May Inflation Print

Lindner Wants German Workers to Get Bigger Stakes in Own Firms

Sandvine Pulls Back From Russia as US, EU Tighten Control on Technology It Sells

Walmart to Add Four E-Commerce Warehouses to Speed Deliveries

Strong Dollar Is Latest Headache for Pricey Software Stocks

Lula Seeks Growth With Fiscal Responsibility, Economic Aide Says

TikTok Helped Reshape Colombia’s Presidential Race, Strategist Says

US Sanctions Threaten Empire of Russian Steel Mogul Mordashov

Toronto Home Prices Slide for Third Month on Higher Rates

French Open Updates | Roof Closed for Nadal Vs. Zverev SF

One of New York’s Best Pizzas Requires Ordering 48 Hours Ahead

People, Get Your Booster Shots Already

Did Biden’s Big Speech Change Anyone’s Mind?

Supreme Court’s Leak Investigation Is Self-Destructive

In Seattle’s Burning Hot Real Estate Market, It’s A.I. or Bust

For Finland, a Border With Russia Is Bad. But It’s Better Than No Border at All

Shanghai Businesses Are Still Grappling With Hit From Lockdown

Germany Approves Hike in Minimum Wage to 12 Euros From October

Absa Pledges to Diversify Its Senior Leadership Within 24 Months

Blackstone Veteran Gives Loyola $100 Million for Diversity

EU, Egypt Near Gas Supply Deal in Shift Away From Russia

Plant Milk Is Coming for Your Kids

Lessons From the Golden Age of the Mall Walkers

Japan’s Transit System Gets Serious About Disability Access

One in Five US States Is 90% Out of Baby Formula

New York Lawmakers Send Crypto Mining Moratorium Bill to Hochul

Who Owns Crypto in Congress?

Jump Report Shows Big Investors Exited Terra While Retail Bought



US stocks dropped and Treasury yields turned higher after a stronger-than-forecast hiring report sparked speculation the Federal Reserve has room to remain aggressive as it battles inflation.

The S&P 500 slumped more than 1%, while the 10-year Treasury rate pushed toward 3% after data showed employers added more jobs than expected last month. The Fed is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points at its next two meetings. Market-derived odds for a third hike of that magnitude in September held steady near 85% after the jobs report. The dollar was little changed and gold slipped.

source