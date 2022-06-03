Ads

Last Updated : May 06, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in bitcoin, NFTs, crypto rules, and more<!– Moneycontrol Daily | Your Essentials 7 –>

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NFTs to help you jump-start the day.

Market Buzz

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on May 6: Bitcoin, Ether fall; Polkadot biggest loser

Policy Central

Coinbase rolls out NFT marketplace in beta

Bitcoin Centre

World’s largest family-owned private bank now offers bitcoin

LGT Bank, the largest family-owned banking group in the world, now offers direct investments in bitcoin and another cryptocurrency through a partnership with Swiss financial institution SEBA Bank. “We are very pleased that we can now offer our clients convenient access to these markets while upholding the highest security standards,” said Roland Matt, CEO of LGT Bank at Liechtenstein. “We worked intensively on this offering.” Switzerland-based SEBA Bank will provide the necessary trading and custody services to the implementation of LGT’s offerings. LGT said that the partnership seeks to reduce security risks for its clients that it says are common in the space, including market, liquidity and private key possession risks. Read more here.

NFT Buzz

Coinbase’s NFT marketplace gains less than 150 users in first day open to public

Coinbase NFT, the cryptocurrency exchange’s newly launched NFT marketplace, is so far failing to attract users. On its first day, the marketplace, which opened its beta up to the public yesterday, saw less than 150 new users sign up for its platform, according to data from Dune Analytics. That brought the total number of users on Coinbase NFT to 1,112 as of Wednesday evening. At the moment, the marketplace has 1,192 total users. Coinbase NFT also only saw 150 transactions in its first day open to the public, per Dune, which amounted to about $75,000 of Ethereum (ETH) traded. That’s less than the price of one Bored Ape. Read more here.

