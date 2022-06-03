Juventus' Vlahovic drops shirt change hint with Instagram update – Football Italia – Football Italia

Select Page
Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic has dropped a hint he could lose his No. 7 shirt by dropping it from his Instagram profile.
Where the Serbia international’s profile read “DV7” it now simply has “DV.”
Vlahovic inherited the No. 7 shirt vacated by Cristiano Ronaldo, when he left the club at the start of the campaign.
The decision could mean Vlahovic moved to No. 9 which would become available if Alvaro Morata is not at the club next season.
Morata is on loan at Juve from Atletico Madrid and the Bianconeri have the option to make the move permanent for €35 million but recent reports in Spain and Italy suggests they are unwilling to pay that fee.
Vlahovic joined Juve from Fiorentina in January and wore the No. 9 for La Viola, where he scored 17 goals from 21 appearances in the first half of the campaign.
After a bright start to life at Juve, his numbers dried up and he finished the campaign with nine goals in all competitions for the Bianconeri.
It’s obviously Di Maria 😉🤣
Vlahovic is finished under Allegri.
@MG, Your mom is finished. I have no respect for retarded fans like you.
Some of you that think vlahovic lack of goals is caused by allegri should watch how he was marked at fiorentina and how he is being marked now in juve. The tide has changed,he is now at a bigger club and it comes with its responsibilities.he should rise up and face them.forza juve..
@David, finally, I met a Juve fan with common sense. I remember Nedved need 3 months to fully adapt to Lippi’s tactic. 3 months! Nedved’s already a superstar and he came in the summer transfer. Now compare to Vlahovic. He came to Juve in winter and he is still raw and thinking that scoring a goal every match is the only way to prove how good he is.
