What To Expect From Disney+ Day 2022 – What's On Disney Plus

Disney has announced that Disney+ Day will be returning in 2022 and is moving from the anniversary date of Disney+ launching in November, to a new date, Thursday 8th September 2022, which will lead into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, which is taking place in Anaheim, California from Friday 9th September 2022.

According to the official description for Disney+ Day, the event is an annual celebration of the Disney+ global community that debuted in 2021 and features content premieres from the streaming service’s marquee brands, special experiences and offers for subscribers and fans, and more. This year, Disney+ Day returns on Thursday, September 8th, leading into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa in Anaheim, CA.

Disney has already confirmed that Disney+ Day will premiere new content from its marquee brands, including the return of the beloved Disney franchise in the all-new live-action “Pinocchio”.

Over the coming months, Disney will announce more Disney+ Day premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Having Disney+ Day just before the D23 Expo, will make the event a little different than in 2021. I’ve already seen countless Disney fans getting excited about what Disney+ Day will be, but expectations are running wild, especially as some are expecting Disney+ Day to once again be like the 2020 Investors Day, which saw dozens of new Disney+ projects announced, leading to many fans being disappointed with Disney+ Day 2021.

So here’s what I’m expecting from Disney+ Day 2022:

During last year’s Disney+ Day event, Disney took advantage of its properties, with some of the significant icons at its theme parks in Tokyo, Paris, Orlando and Anaheim turning blue. At the same time, guests were welcomed at select parks with a blue carpet arrival experience, special character encounters and photo opportunities.



Plus, there were special activities at Disney’s Aulani resort in Hawaii and onboard its cruise ships. There was also a special Disney+ Day Inflatable Balloon Tour that features pop-ups from Disney+’s iconic brands and characters. During last year’s event, the Balloon Tour visited New York, Paris, Copenhagen, Los Angeles, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

No details have yet been revealed about what experiences Disney+ Day will bring to fans around the world, but we will likely see more pop up events to celebrate Disney+ Day in major cities once again and hopefully, the Disney theme parks, Disney Stores, cruise ships and resorts will also go even further in giving Disney fans a unique experience that can only be found on Disney+ Day.

Disney+ Day 2021 saw several new films and shows added onto Disney+, including:

So what will Disney+ Day 2022 bring for new subscribers, so far we know that it will include:



In terms of predicting what will be added onto Disney+ that day, it’s possible that we could see:

It would also be a great day to add some highly requested films like:

With live streaming becoming a major thing for Disney+, I could easily see a musical special being live-streamed from Disneyland, which is just down the street from the D23 Expo.

Another idea is that the lineup for this year’s “Dancing With The Stars” is revealed during Disney+ Day, since the show will be coming to Disney+ this Fall in the US and Canada.

But again, this is just a prediction.

During Disney+ Day in 2021, Disney took to social media throughout the day to announce several new shows and films for the streaming service, including “Echo” and “Agatha: House Of Harkness”. Plus a number of trailers for upcoming Disney+ Originals like “Sneakerella”, “Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild”, and “Baymax”.

Also, Disney added two special preview videos onto Disney+, which gave us a first look at “Moon Knight”, “She-Hulk”, and “Ms Marvel”.

However, Disney+ Day in 2022, could be very different since it takes place the day before the D23 Expo begins and in the official description for Disney+ Day 2022, it doesn’t include any mention of sneak peeks into what’s to come, as it did in the 2021 description.

The D23 Expo usually has 60,000 paid guests attending, and it features panel discussions and presentations that often contain first looks and major announcements tied to Disney’s universe of films, television series, theme parks, consumer products and more. Think of the D23 Expo as Disney’s version of San Diego Comic-Con or Star Wars Celebration.

And it’s been three years since the last D23 Expo, so this year’s event is likely to be a big one, since it celebrates 100 years of Walt Disney!

So how does this impact on future Disney+ announcements?

For fans expecting major announcements of new shows and films, it’s unlikely to happen on Disney+ and will take place during special presentations during the D23 Expo. At the 2019 D23 Expo, there was a special Disney+ presentation to highlight all the major new shows heading to Disney+ over the next two years. Plus a Walt Disney Studios presentation, where all of Disney’s film studios show off their new films for the next two years.

With tens of thousands of paid guests attending the D23 Expo, this is likely when all the major announcements are made.

However, Disney+ Day could see some more minor announcements, like release dates for some originals and possible smaller reveals, like posters or trailers for less well-known originals that might not fit into the main presentations. But I certainly, wouldn’t expect new Marvel or Star Wars shows to be revealed this day, since that would likely be held back for the Walt Disney Studios presentation during the D23 Expo event.



Disney+ is going to be introducing a brand new Ad-Supported Tier for US subscribers this Fall, so this could be a great time for Disney to reveal that information. In addition to details of a price increase for the ad-free tier, which is likely to coincide with the new ad-supported tier. But will Disney want to hold this information over the summer and more importantly, leave a negative thought about Disney+ during the Disney+ Day/D23 Expo weekend?

Disney has already announced there will be special offers for Disney+ on Disney+ Day. So could this be a discounted annual subscription for new subscribers? It would seem likely. But more importantly, many of the early adopters of Disney+ picked up a cheap three-year deal at the last D23 Expo, so could we see a discounted option for those early birds? We will have to wait to find out.

While we don’t know too much about Disney+ Day 2022 yet, it’s always good to keep expectations lower, especially with it being the day before the biggest Disney event in over three years.

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too much longer for details on Disney+ Day.

What are you hoping to see on Disney+?



