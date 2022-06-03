Apple's iPhone 13 selling better than past lineups — with one exception – AppleInsider

Ads

Apple’s iPhone 13 series is continuing to see stronger-than-usual demand well into 2022, although one model isn’t selling nearly as well as the others.

In the March quarter, Apple’s iPhone 13 delivered the company some of its best smartphone, with all four models claiming the largest share of U.S. sales in years, according to new data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP).

Combined, all four iPhone models accounted for 71% of total U.S. sales. The base iPhone 13 also had the largest share for a single iPhone model in years with a 38% slice of the pie.

“The new iPhone 13 models enjoyed some of the largest share we’ve seen in manyquarters,” said Josh Lowitz, CIRP Partner and Co-Founder. “The four models, including 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, and 13 mini, accounted for almost three-quarters of sales in the March quarter. Last year at this time the then-new iPhone 12 models had 61% of sales.”

However, the data suggests one model isn’t as popular with customers as its stablemates. During the March quarter, the iPhone 13 mini accounted for only 3% of total sales.

Along with the model breakdown, CIRP also notes that its March quarter data indicates that buyers are now keeping their previous devices for a shorter period of time before upgrading — marking a reversal of a long-time trend.

So, the news continues about how awful sales were for the mini…. That makes it seems so exclusive to have one LOL. I really enjoy mine and don’t care. When I got rid of my 8 plus, I looked at the current iPhone pro max and how big and heavy they are. They are even bigger and heavier than the 8 plus. If you want to walk around with a “brick” go ahead. Phones just seem to keep getting bigger and bigger and heavier and heavier, at what point does it stop? Then, add the weight of case onto it.. could the name “mini” been a bad choice or matter that much? What if they called it iPhone Stealth for example or something much cooler than “mini”, would that have helped sales? The screen on the mini is plenty big enough, perhaps the 5.8 sized screen was the best size yet, which they did on the iPhone X. But the

mini remains a great phone that nobody wants. I wonder what Jobs would think of the ever increasing phone sizes that are the norm today.

Poor iPhone mini. We (apparently a vocal minority) asked for one and Apple delivered. No one can complain. I got an iPhone 12 mini. Love it. Will be sad to see it go.

Although my wife and my mother complain about the size of the iPhone Max, they still prefer the large size because they like to read books on their iPhones. I ask why they don’t use their perfectly good iPads for reading and they shrug their shoulders. I don’t get it.

Me too. The mini is the size of the 7, but with a full screen. Fits perfectly in my pocket, and can go Mtb biking without falling out! I have an iPad and a watch, so a bigger iPhone doesn’t make sense. Plus when it falls, it’s much lighter so doesn’t break. Best iPhone size ever. I’ll get the 13 mini, and enjoy it as long as it lasts!

The mini form factor will become the next SE

Yet you see lots of minis around in the wild. At least I do.

What was it SJ said at launch they hope to sell 10mill a year. At 3% of sales would still be well over that target.

