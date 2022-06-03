Bitcoin of America: “Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has Been an Amazing Addition to Our Bitcoin ATMs” – Times Tabloid

Ads

Bitcoin of America, a virtual currency exchange registered as a money services business with the United States Department of Treasury (FinCEN), has recently acknowledged the addition of Shiba Inu (SHIB), the hottest dog-themed token in the market, as an amazing addition to its Bitcoin ATMs.

The significant growth of Shiba Inu (SHIB) since it was launched has again received a deserving acknowledgment. The US-based crypto exchange and ATM provider, Bitcoin of America, made this known in a recent tweet in which an exclusive article about Shiba Inu’s crypto project is captioned.

Bitcoin of America tweeted, “Shiba Inu has been an amazing addition to our Bitcoin ATMS! To learn more about what SHIBA check out our latest blog article.”

On the 4th of April 2022, Bitcoin of America officially announced that Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been added to crypto options in their over 1,800 ATMs across 31 states in the United States.

The support added for Shiba Inu (SHIB) implies that the meme token has been incorporated with other crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE), to serve their vast customers across the country.

Back then Bitcoin of America tweeted, “We asked….you answered! Shiba Inu is NOW available at Bitcoin of America BTMS.”

The recent article published by the popular crypto ATM provider is exclusively based on educating its users about the leading dog-themed token.

In the article, the exchange covered topics regarding the origin of Shiba Inu, widespread adoption, and the future prospects related to people purchasing the digital token SHIB.

Bitcoin of America is a virtual currency exchange registered as a money services business with the United States Department of Treasury (FinCEN).

The money service makes it easier for its clients to buy crypto with cash by installing ATMs in different locations across the country. To date, Bitcoin of America has 1800 plus BTMs across 31 states.

