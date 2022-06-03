Some Terra Users Get Less LUNA from Airdrop, Elon Musk Slams Jackson Palmer, SHIB Wrapped on BNB Chain Used for Payments: Crypto News Digest by U.Today – U.Today

Ads

U.Today presents the top four new stories over the past day.

Numerous Terra users complained that they have not received their LUNA tokens from the airdrop in full. The team responded, saying that they are aware of the issue and are actively working on a solution, promising to provide more information after gathering additional data. According to CoinMarketCap, LUNA is changing hands at $7.25, losing 18.8% of its value over the past 24 hours.

As covered by U.Today, multiple crypto influencers and enthusiasts, including billionaire Mark Cuban and Dogecoin’s Billy Markus, expressed their doubts about Terra’s new blockchain launch. Recently , “Black Swan” author Nassim Taleb has joined the club of Terra 2.0 critics, stating that Do Kwon should be behind bars so that he will stop scamming users.

Yet another skirmish between Elon Musk and Jackson Palmer took place on Twitter yesterday. The Tesla boss wrote that the Dogecoin co-founder never wrote a single line of Dogecoin code. Palmer responded by sharing a link to a Github page with his contributions but later deleted the tweet. The quarrel initially started after Palmer shared that Musk did not know how to run a bot that the Doge co-founder wrote to deal with cryptocurrency spam. It did not take long for the centibillionaire to reply: Musk called Palmer’s script “nonsense,” claiming that his kids were able to write better code “when they were 12.”

Billy Markus, another Dogecoin co-founder, tried to alleviate emotions by tweeting that neither he nor Palmer contributed much to the project. Musk then complimented Markus’ “sense of humor” and “irreverence,” saying that these two qualities are a big part of why Dogecoin is so successful.

According to a survey conducted by Deutsche Bank , the majority of investors still think that Bitcoin is in “extreme bubble” territory. The king crypto received a rating from 8 to 10 from more than half of the respondents. Yet, compared to March 2021, the percentage of people who consider Bitcoin to be the most extreme example of “bubbliness” has significantly decreased. Per survey results, investors continue to believe that there is froth in the stock market. Despite the fact that the Nasdaq 100 index declined more than 22.30% on a year-to-date basis, tech stocks are still viewed as a bubble, but not an extreme one. The Nasdaq received a 7 or lower rating from the vast majority of respondents. For comparison, in early 2021, both tech stocks and Bitcoin were in “extreme bubble” territory.

NOWPayments is now enabling businesses to set up a payment gateway for SHIB BSC with fees lower and speeds higher than Ethereum, the company shared in its latest announcement. This makes SHIB BSC a cheaper alternative to the original Shiba Inu token. However, NOWPayments warns that due to being less popular than the original SHIB meme coin, SHIB BSC can raise certain difficulties for businesses, which are, however, quite solvable. One of them is that SHIB BSC is not traded on as many exchanges as Ethereum-based Shiba Inu. But NOWPayments offers ways to directly convert SHIBSC into fiat.

