PRO EXP MEDIA RELEASES HOLOBYTES, A CELEBRITY-BASED AUGMENTED REALITY-ENHANCED NFT PLATFORM – Yahoo Finance

Ads

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ – Academy Award-winning actress Marlee Matlin, American singer-songwriter and Multi-Platinum selling recording artist Debbie Gibson, and others join holobytes’ growing celebrity roster for upcoming NFT drops.

Celebrities from the world of entertainment, music and sports are collaborating with holobytes to create exclusive digital experiences with their fans and NFT collectors.

holobytes is the only NFT platform that brings together the power of blockchain and Pro Exp Media’s patent pending augmented reality technology, creating living experiences between celebrities and their fans.

“We make it possible for celebrities to offer exciting autographed, limited edition, AR-enhanced NFTs that become a part of your living space,” said Jordan Thorsteinson, Co-Founder & President, Pro Exp Media. “These aren’t just images or videos — they’re literally augmented reality-enhanced NFTs that allow you to enjoy them as virtual holograms.”

This expanding expression of digital culture is capturing the imagination of forward-thinking entertainers, recording artists and athletes who are signing on to curate, explore and share limited-edition keepsakes and moments with their communities.

Many celebrities are joining holobytes to create special connections and “digital handshakes” with fans, including Academy Award-winning actress Marlee Matlin, American singer-songwriter and Multi-Platinum selling recording artist Debbie Gibson, and players from the league-leading MLS soccer club, the LAFC .

“I’m always looking for new ways to stay in touch with my fan base; the world of NFTs is a new way to reach out and stay connected,” said Hollywood star Marlee Matlin. “After taking a look at the entire NFT space, I found holobytes’ technology to be a standout in this crowded forum. Their approach really excited me and I can’t wait to work with augmented reality-enhanced NFTs!”

“I love connecting with my fans in a unique way,” stated pop icon Debbie Gibson. “This is reminiscent of the trading cards from early in my career that I still autograph to this day. My favorite word is ‘newstalgic’, which is what this AR-enhanced NFT is — a modern take on a collectible experience to share with my fans!”

“The NFT world is something that has caught my attention the last few months,” explained LAFC forward Cristian Arango “It is a growing business and I am excited to work with holobytes in this new venture. I look forward to seeing the success of this project develop!”

holobytes is powered by Flow, the world’s most innovative blockchain technology, which boasts high performance and energy efficiency, between 10,000 and 100,000 times less energy than competing technologies. Plus, holobytes is making it easy for consumers and fans to purchase NFTs with Visa and Mastercard.

To find out what AR-enhanced NFTs are dropping soon, sign up at holobytes.io .

About holobytes

holobytes is a product of Vancouver, BC, Canada-based Pro Exp Media Inc., an immersive technology company specializing in consumer engaging Augmented Reality (AR) experiences and NFT blockchain technology for professional sports, music and entertainment companies. Clients range from Bud Light and Coca-Cola to the LA Kings and Kiss.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pro-exp-media-releases-holobytes-a-celebrity-based-augmented-reality-enhanced-nft-platform-301559461.html

SOURCE Pro Exp Media Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/01/c2210.html

The service marked the first time that the Cambridges and Sussexes have been seen together as a foursome since Commonwealth Day in March 2020

STORY: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as Harry and Meghan are formally titled, have made almost no public appearances in Britain since stepping down from royal duties two years ago.The couple moved to the United States to lead a more independent life, and have since delivered some stinging attacks on Buckingham Palace and the royal family.

Elon Musk seems to be catching waves and feelings! The 50-year-old Tesla mogul was spotted enjoying a romantic getaway in St. Tropez over Memorial Day weekend with 29-year-old actress Natasha Bassett. According to Page Six, Elon and Natasha attended the star-studded wedding of Ari Emanuel and fashion designer Sarah Staudinger. The pair also attended multiple Cannes Film Festival events, including the premiere of "Elvis," in which Natasha plays Elvis Presley’s first girlfriend, Dixie Locke.

He was recently seen with ex-girlfriend Kate Moss.

Elliot Page opened up about the time he was forced to wear a dress at the Juno red carpet premiere…

Powell, who claims to have been sexually involved with some of rap's biggest stars, received the sentencing Wednesday. She's eligible for parole in December.

The Wall St. Journal is reporting that Meta Platforms COO Sheryl Sandberg may have been prompted in part to give up her position because of a company investigation into her activities, including a review of her use of corporate resources to help plan her upcoming wedding. As of May, the review was ongoing, the WSJ […]

When Kate Moss testified at Johnny Depp’s defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard last week, many fans thought her support possibly swayed the jury into the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s favor. Moss explained that she had never experienced any physical abuse at the hands of Depp when they dated in the late 1990s, and […]

Apple Blythe celebrated her 18th birthday last month on May 14

Sheryl Sandberg was the adult in the room for Mark Zuckerberg, so what happens after she leaves him to play with 'the metaverse'?

Axios Media Reporter Sara Fischer details Meta's direction following the news of Sheryl Sandberg stepping down, the COO's impact on the social media platform, Axios' ranking of least trusted companies and brands, and changes in news formats.

TV's original Wonder Woman says sit down, homophobes.

"Do not, under any circumstances, get into a conversation with the guy sitting on your right."View Entire Post ›

A Kate Bush song was featured in the first episode of the new season of "Stranger Things," and older generations are mad that this is how Gen Z knows who she is.

At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Ji Yoo, director of investor relations of Broadcom Inc. Joining me on today's call are Hock Tan, president and CEO; Kirsten Spears, chief financial officer; Tom Krause, president, Broadcom Software Group; and Charlie Kawwas, chief operating officer. This morning, Broadcom issued a press release and presentation regarding our announced agreement to acquire VMware.

STEVE PARSONS / GETTY IMAGESRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Queen Elizabeth has met Lilibet, the 1-year-old daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who was named after her.The meeting happened at Windsor Castle, where the couple and their family were invited to join the queen for lunch Thursday, after they attended the official birthday celebrations for the queen known as Trooping the Color.Lil

Here are the chances that Amber could be convicted of perjury.

The sweet moment between the two royals took place on the second day of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

‘This is how it went down with Pete’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a jubilee service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, their first public appearance in the U.K. since stepping back from royal duties. Other attendees included Prince Charles and Britain’s prime minister, but Queen Elizabeth II wasn’t present. Photo: Aaron chown/AFP/Getty Images

source