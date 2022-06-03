Bitcoin Below $41,000, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Plunge; Terra Surges. Check Cryptocurrency Prices Today | Mint – Mint

Ads

Bitcoin price today was trading more than 2% lower, below the $41,000 level

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today was trading below the $41,000 level. The digital token was trading over 2% lower at $40,072. The world’s largest and most popular cryptocurrency is down about 11% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far. It is about 30% far away from its record high of near $69,000 it had hit in November last year.

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, also plunged over 2% to $2,840. Dogecoin price plummeted nearly 3% to $0.11 whereas Shiba Inu was trading over 5% lower at $0.000023.

The performance of other digital tokens also declined as Polygon, Litecoin, Stellar, Uniswap, Solana, Polygon, Polkadot, Cardano tanked over the last 24 hours whereas Terra surged over 2%. Meanwhile, the global cryptocurrency market capitalisation remained below the $2 trillion mark at $1.95 trillion, more than 1.6% change in the last 24 hours, as per CoinGecko.

Cryptocurrencies have been beset by the same forces that have dented other risk assets this year, including US stocks. The recent volatility in cryptocurrencies has come amid a broader market selloff amid escalating geopolitical tensions due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. The volatility has also been driven by investors recalibrating their portfolios to account for a more aggressive Fed.

