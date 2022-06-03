Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Terra & Dogecoin — Asian Wrap 03 June – FXStreet

Ads

XRP price is likely to fall into the mid $0.30s again. Traders should keep the digital remittance token on their watchlist in hopes of catching a profitable trade. XRP price is still on pace for more decline. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is still a close above 0.44.





Luma price has relaunched after witnessing the largest crash in Crypto history. LUNA price has risen from the ashes as the digital asset’s 2.0 version trades at $7.00. Terra Luna creators have spent the last few weeks catering to public relations, press and responding to investors.





Dogecoin price has begun to detrend from the bias developed in last week’s thesis. The target of $0.11 may not be achieved. Dogecoin price has recently shown bearish re-entrance in the market. The bulls lost about 10% of gains made since the uptrend on May 27.



A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Terra price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where LUNA could be heading next.

Ripple is on the cusp of popping higher propelled by relentless buying from bulls. Price action could accelerate once it rises above $0.4228, opening up space for a 20% rally towards $0.50, and reclaiming a few key support levels on the way.

BTC could nosedive to a new bottom at $24K according to analysts that believe a fresh sell-off is imminent. In May 2021, they predicted the crash that occurred then and have since been following the assets price evolution closely.

SOL attempted a recovery rally after days of consolidation between a support and resistance level. This move was supposed to be the hail mary of bulls, but the buying pressure exhausted, leading to a lower high and correction that could exacerbate SOL’s condition.

Bitcoin price consolidates above a weekly support level after the LUNA-induced crash on May 12. This coiling price action could cause BTC to trigger a move to the downside, further deepening the woes of investors.

