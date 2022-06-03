Andy Warhol Work will be Sold in 961 NFT Fragments – BeInCrypto

Ads

Andy Warhol is still relevant, so it seems. 961 fragments of an original piece by the renowned artist, created in 1967, will go on sale. But this time, 961 people will be able to acquire an NFT fragment of the art piece.

Each of the fragments has a value of around $55. If all the NFTs are sold, the artwork will be worth around $53,000 in total. The buyers of the NFTs will own a small part of the actual piece.

Our first masterpiece is an #AndyWarhol! 🟩🎨⬛️ In our first launch, we’re dividing Portraits of the Artists 17 in 961 cubes. If you buy one or more cubes, you become the partial owner of #artwork in both the physical and digital representations, the latter in the form of #NFTs. pic.twitter.com/odAK6SAW2k

Each NFT of the Andy Warhol piece is accompanied by a signed release of rights from the owners of the original physical piece.

The piece is made up of 10 portraits printed in a repeated pattern, on polyurethane cubes of different colors.

Holding the sale is Mexican company CUBIC, backed by LS/Galería. The piece is called Portraits of the Artists 1.7.

There are only 200 copies in the world. CUBIC will sell work number 172, signed by the artist.

Luis Enriquez, founder of CUBIC, said that this is his first big sale of NFTs based on a piece of physical art.

“What we do is very simple: you take a piece of art, imagine that we make a grid, and each piece is an NFT.”

CUBIC said on its official Twitter profile that the NFT is accompanied by a transfer of rights signed by the owners, so the buyers will be credited as the owner of that part of Andy Warhol’s work. “You become the owner of a fraction of the physical Andy Warhol and the vehicle by which we demonstrate it is an NFT. It is a real investment and a digital asset.”

Everyone who buys a piece of NFT will not only be able to own the digital asset, but a small part of the real piece.

Cubic said, “Collecting art is no longer a privilege of the select few. Blockchain has shaped the course of art history and its market. By joining Cubic, you become part of a community that will allow the decentralization of traditional practices of art.”

Andrea Zapata is the director of LS/Galería. “The buyers of each NFT will receive a link so that they can check where the piece comes from, what year it was bought, who the current owners are, and with the transfer of rights, you can verify that the piece is yours. Although you are buying a piece worth $55, you will be receiving the treatment of someone who buys a piece of 600,000 dollars here in LS / Gallery.”

Elisa Lince has been a writer for 10 years and a lover of poetry. Her work has been published in different newspapers, magazines and poetry books. In recent years, her particular interest in technology was born, and she is currently learning about the world of crypto.

