Upcoming Apple products expected to launch in 2022 – Kalinga TV

Apple is reportedly working on a bunch of new products and some of them could be launched in 2022. One of them is the Apple iPhone 14 series, which could bring some design upgrades along with performance improvements. The tech giant is also expected to launch the M2 chip, which will power a couple of Macbooks and iPads, in the upcoming months.

Apple is expected to launch many products across various categories in 2022 including new iPhones to Macs. Let’s take a look at the upcoming products.

Like ever year, Apple is also expected to launch the next generation of the iPhones this year. The iPhone 14 series is speculated to come with design and hardware upgrades. The iPhone 14 series is expected to launch in September 2022.

According to rumours, Apple could ditch the ‘mini’ model and instead introduce a 6.7-inch ‘Max’ variant into the upcoming iPhone lineup. Rumors have also suggested that the series would not feature the notch design and might finally adopt “punch-hole” cameras for selfies and Face ID authentication at the front. Under the hood, both the Pro models are expected to come with the next generation of A16 Bionic will bring tons of performance and connectivity improvements. And the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max likely have the A15 Bionic and but will have high refresh rate support.

Apple is expected to unveil the Macbook Air 2022 with the new M2 chip. Rumours have suggested that the Macbook Air may finally get a major design upgrade. It could also come in multiple colours such as green, blue, pink, yellow, silver, orange, and purple. The new Macbook Air could also borrow the mini-LED display and the 1080p webcam from the Macbook Pro. The company may introduced the Macbook Air 2022 in October 2022.

Apple may debut the next-gen Airpods Pro towards the end of this year. The Airpods Pro 2 could bring in some major improvements such as a new embedded wireless chip, support for lossless audio and better built-in fitness tracking. As for the design, Apple may eliminate the stem from the Airpods for a refreshed look which may also change the shape and aesthetics of the charging case.

Another Apple product we expect to see this year is the iPad Pro 2022. As per reports, the 11-inch iPad Pro 2022 is said feature a mini-LED display that will produce more vibrant colours with superior brightness levels as compared to the previous generation of iPads. It will have a glass rear panel instead of metal. Apple could provide MagSafe charging with reverse wireless charging in this iPad. The iPad Pro 2022 will have better performance and power and battery efficiency thanks to the upcoming M2 chip. It is speculated to get launched in late 2022.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is also on the list of devices expected to launch this year. It could be introduced along with the iPhone 14 Series during the September event. In order to provide precise and accurate data, the Apple Watch Series 8 could see upgraded hardware. It will have sensors that will help to measure blood glucose, blood pressure, body temperature, and even a better sleep tracking technology. The upcoming Watch Series 8 will receive design changes. A new Apple Watch SE could also debut along with the Series 8 which would be a more affordable version with stripped-down features.

The 13-inch Macbook Pro 2022 is said to be an entry-level Macbook Pro that could be powered by the M2 chip and will likely be launched at the end of this year. It is said to be lighter than previous models and will be sleeker. It will come with a an all-black keyboard. Apple analyst Marc Gurman has suggested that this particular Macbook Pro will neither sport ProMotion nor a mini-LED display and instead go with the typical Retina display found on the current 13-inch Macbook Pro. It is tipped to come in a only a few shades such as silver and space gray. The 13-inch Macbook Pro 2022 launch may fall towards the end of this year.

Apart from the mentioned devices, Apple is also working on many other products that could be announced throughout 2022. We could expect the company to launch 10th generation of the original iPad that could pack the A14 Bionic, a Mac mini powered by the M2 chip and Mac Pro with an Intel variant. Both of Mac devices are expected to have a decent amount of Thunderbolt ports, USB-A ports along with HDMI and Ethernet ports.

