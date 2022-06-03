Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 just got a '100 % accurate' full specs leak – Tom's Guide

Ads

By Philip Michaels published 1 June 22

Processor, cameras are the big changes tipped for the new model

Samsung is planning to give the Galaxy Z Fold a big processor boost as well as improved cameras when it introduces the Galaxy Z Fold 4 later this year, according to a leaker with a pretty dependable record when it comes to Samsung news.

Ice Universe took to Twitter to post a list of Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs (opens in new tab), covering everything from the chipset powering the foldable phone to the battery size and charging speed Samsung allegedly has planned. How confident is Ice Universe in this info. The specs are “100% accurate,” the leaker said.

100% accurate Galaxy Z Fold47.6″ QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz6.2″ HD+ AMOLED, 120HzSnapdragon 8+ Gen 1 12GB RAM256/512GB storageRear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW) + 10MP (3x)Inner Cam: 4MP 2.0μm (UDC)Outer Cam: 10MPAndroid 12, OneUI 4.1.14400mAh battery, 25WMay 30, 2022

The list of specs more or less matches a similar Galaxy Z Fold 4 report earlier this week, when Yogesh Brar posted expected specs for the upcoming foldable. The biggest difference in the dueling lists of specs comes down to cameras, with Ice Universe expecting a 10MP telephoto lens on the phone’s exterior, not a 12MP sensor. The megapixel ratings on the external front camera and under-display selfie cam also differ in the two reports.

However, the similarities between the different Galaxy Z Fold 4 spec claims are far more numerous. That makes us think these specs are pretty close to the real deal, as Samsung preps to launch a new batch of foldable phones later in the year.

One of the biggest changes from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 figures to be the system-on-chip powering the newer model. Ice Universe, like Yogesh Brar, expects the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to use the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, a newly introduced chipset that promises a boost in both performance and power management over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 found inside top Android releases in the first part of the year, such as the Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro.

The camera specs in this latest leak also signal that Samsung could be looking to give the Galaxy Z Fold 4 more of a boost as a camera phone. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 used a trio of 12MP cameras for its main, ultrawide angle and telephoto lens. For the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung will apparently boost the main camera to 50MP, while the telephoto lens is reportedly dialed back to 10MP. However, the Z Fold 4 gets a boost to a 3x optical zoom, up from 2x optical on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Ice Universe doesn’t anticipated changes to the front cameras either on the exterior of the foldable or on the camera that’s situated beneath the Z Fold’s internal display — they expect those to remain 10MP and 4MP, respectively. As a reminder, Yogesh Brar forecast a 16MP sensor for the under-display camera, which would be a significant boost to one of the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s notable shortcomings.

Otherwise, the specs posted by Ice Universe paint a picture of a foldable phone that will look an awful lot like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 — not surprising since that device currently tops the list of the best foldable phones you can buy. The interior and cover displays are expected to remain 7.6 and 6.2 inches, respectively, with both panels offering 120Hz refresh rates. Like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the new model is tipped to offer a 4,400 mAh battery that charges at 25W with a wired connection.

That battery size may raise a few eyebrows since battery life on foldable phones in general has been one of the bigger disappointments with this new type of handset. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 didn’t exactly set new endurance records with a 7 hour and 52 minute result on our battery test. (The average phone lasts two hours longer.) Yes, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 is supposed to be more power efficient, but battery life remains an area where foldable phones struggle to compete with devices that have more conventional designs.

The lack of major changes forecast for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be good news on another front. Without major changes to the foldable, Samsung could hold the line on its starting price — or even better, find a way to offer the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for less. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 cost $1,799 when it debuted, making it one of the pricier phones you can buy. The high-cost of foldables is another issue standing in the way of wider adoption, so Samsung has an incentive to find a way to lower the cost of the Fold, or at least to keep it at the current price.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to launch in the second half of this year. Samsung has yet to hint at a date, though in the past, the company has held a big phone launch event in August, as it looks to get the jump on the iPhone 14 release.

When the Galaxy Z Fold 4 does arrive, it will have some company on the foldable phone front. Samsung is also expected to show off the Galaxy Z Flip 4, a new version of its foldable flip phone. As it happens, Galaxy Z Flip 4 specs leaked out at the same time that these Z Fold 4 details are emerging, suggesting we’re getting closer to the launch.

Philip Michaels is a Managing Editor at Tom’s Guide. He’s been covering personal technology since 1999 and was in the building when Steve Jobs showed off the iPhone for the first time. He’s been evaluating smartphones since that first iPhone debuted in 2007, and he’s been following phone carriers and smartphone plans since 2015. He has strong opinions about Apple, the Oakland Athletics, old movies and proper butchery techniques. Follow him at @PhilipMichaels.

