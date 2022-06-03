Instagram Update: Get better image previews on Twitter now- Know how to, other details – HT Tech

Ads

Instagram has announced several new updates that will improve the way its users content can appear outside of the application. The information was provided by the application via a blog post. “We heard your feedback and want to make it easier for you to grow your audience and get discovered by better previewing your content in more places,” Instagram said in the post. As per the update, image previews will now appear in the users tweet when sharing Instagram posts from public accounts to Twitter. This highlights your content and shows people what they will see when they click your link.

Instagram said that with this update its goal is to create a better experience for people who want to see a preview of Instagram content while scrolling on Twitter. It can be noted that using Instagram people share their images, reels, with the people who follow them. If you are wondering how Instagram Previews on Twitter work, here is all you need to know.

In order to see a preview of an Instagram post on Twitter, the Instagram account needs to be public, whether it is your own or someone else’s. If you write a tweet and include a link to a public Instagram post, an image preview will be shown as a Twitter Card with a thumbnail in the tweet. If you choose to share to Twitter from Instagram, the caption from the post will appear in addition to the image preview.

Also, clicking the link of the preview on Twitter will bring you directly to the post on Instagram. All types of feed posts, like photos, videos, carousels and reels, will preview when shared to Twitter. Stories will not show up as previews on Twitter for now.

In addition to sharing previews on Twitter, you can also embed your Instagram profile on a website. The application has enabled posts from public accounts to be embedded on external websites in the past—now, you can share previews of your profile and up to six of your most recent images to encourage people to view more. It can be noted that this will be first available in the United States, and then can be expanded to more countries soon.

1. Go to the profile you want to share.

2. If it is your profile, click the gear icon. If it is another profile, click the three dots (•••).

3. Click “embed,” then “copy embed code.”

4. Copy and paste the code into your website to display a profile preview.

Instagram users can choose whether your public posts or profile can be embedded on websites outside of Instagram using a new control for embeds, available in settings. This setting will also only be available to people in the United States to start.

