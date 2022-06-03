Match Sues Google Over App Store Billing Rules – Bloomberg

The fast-paced program is the quintessential market close show leading up to the final minutes and seconds before the closing bell on Wall Street with the latest news, data and expert analysis.
Using the pressure of the sun’s rays to propel spacecraft, solar sails will allow future unmanned missions to be longer and cheaper while reaching the outer solar system—and possibly beyond.
What This Money Manager Learned Traveling in Covid-Zero China
Cerberus Is Said to Mull Sale of Packaging Firm Closure Systems
Broadcaster Tegna Is Queried by FCC Over $5.4 Billion Sale
Smartphone-Chip Maker MediaTek Sees India Demand Fueling Growth
Sandvine Pulls Back From Russia as US, EU Tighten Control on Technology It Sells
Here’s How US States Differ on Carrying Guns in Public
Hungary Spurned EU Oil Offer to Stick With Putin’s Cheap Crude
Boring is Better for Top-Performing 401(k) Retirement Funds
There’s a Better Solution for Student Loans Than Forgiving Debt, Experts Say
Nadal Back in French Open Final After Injured Zverev Stops
Q&A: Moisés Kaufman Reflects on the Roots of Our Divisions
Industrial CEO Tenures Get Shorter and Busier
Fed’s Ideal Jobs Scenario Is Looking More Plausible
Elon Musk Has a ‘Super Bad Feeling.’ Should Everyone?
Sheryl Sandberg’s ‘Lean In’ Missed What Most Women Needed
NRA Lobbying Curbs Research That Can Prevent Gun Violence Deaths
In Seattle’s Burning Hot Real Estate Market, It’s A.I. or Bust
South Africa’s Sibanye Gold Mine Workers Plan to End Strike as Wage Deal Reached
Black Americans Lead Recovery in May Labor Force Participation
Germany Approves Hike in Minimum Wage to 12 Euros From October
Sky High: Carbon Dioxide Levels in Air Spike Past Milestone
US Boosts Biofuel Quotas as Gasoline Prices Surge
LA Crime Targeting Rich Shifts Mayor Race to Billionaire Caruso
Lessons From the Golden Age of the Mall Walkers
Japan’s Transit System Gets Serious About Disability Access
New York Crypto Mining Moratorium Bill Goes to Hochul
Who Owns Crypto in Congress?
Jump Report Shows Big Investors Exited Terra While Retail Bought
Mark Bergen and
Michael Tobin
Match Group Inc. accused Alphabet Inc.’s Google in a lawsuit of acting as a monopolist with its app store billing rules, the latest escalation in a brawl over the mobile-app industry.
Match Group, which operates dating apps such as Tinder and OkCupid, alleged that Google breaks federal and state laws and abuses its power with a requirement that app developers use its billing system on Android devices.
