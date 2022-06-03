Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Hoodburger’s bizarre Instagram post on trial – PerthNow

Ads

A popular Perth burger joint has left a bad taste in peoples’ mouths after an ill-timed Instagram post.

The bizarre post from Hoodburger, which has three locations across Perth, referenced Johnny Depp’s highly publicised defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

“Come celebrate John Depp’s big win with a cheeky Tender Supreme, which he has never said wasn’t his favourite burger,” Hoodburger wrote.

Social media users were perplexed as to how a chicken burger had any connection to the trial and its sensitive nature.

“Woo misogynist abuser party,” one person replied.

The post was removed after about an hour.

Hoodburger said the post was made by a third party.

“We outsource our marketing — they made a topical comment that didn’t align with our values and we asked them to remove it immediately,” Hoodburger told PerthNow.

“It’s a hard enough time for hospitality so we don’t want the stress of social debates on the internet, we just want to run our business.”

Depp says he “feels at peace” after a jury found he had won his multimillion-dollar US defamation lawsuit against his former wife Amber Heard.

The actor said his decision to pursue the case “was only made after considerable thought” and his goal was to “reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome”.

Depp sued the Aquaman star for $US50 million ($A69 million) over the opinion piece published in the Washington Post, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

Following six weeks of evidence and roughly 13 hours of deliberation, jurors returned a verdict in favour of Depp on Wednesday.

The actor was awarded compensatory damages of $US10 million and a further $US5 million in punitive damages.

source