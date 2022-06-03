Windows 11’s Store is getting better app updates, Android integration and more – WindowsLatest

Ads

Microsoft is rolling out a new update for Windows 11’s app store in the Dev Channel and it comes with a few new additions, including faster and better app updates.

Microsoft Store isn’t particularly popular or preferred in the Windows community as compared to mobile app stores. The idea of downloading apps or games via app stores is normal on Android or iOS. On the other hand, it’s something that desktop users don’t really bother using.

The store has been available to Windows users for some time and it has gotten significantly better since the release of Windows 10. Starting with Windows 11, Microsoft is taking the Store to the next level by adding support for Win32 applications, web apps, and Android apps (Amazon App Store).

Windows 11’s Store redesigned interface provides a quick and easy way to find, compare, install and update apps. Whether you have a free or paid app, it is possible to keep them up to date by checking for updates in the Microsoft Store. However, the Store update is likely to fail when you have the app open in the background.

In fact, Store has been designed in such a way that it is unable to determine whether the app is running in the background or not. Having the latest version of Store apps means you get access to all the latest features and Microsoft is willing to improve this experience in Store soon.

For example, if you click on the “Update” buttons in the Library of Store, Microsoft Store will immediately begin downloading the latest versions, but it will skip updates for apps that you have open. This will ensure fewer errors in the Store and prevent any potential data loss.

It’s also worth mentioning that the same process will apply to app updates if they’re performed via their respective app pages.



As part of the performance update, Microsoft is also improving the browsing experience, so you should expect pages to load faster than earlier.

Another new feature is support for improved Android integration. When you’re browsing the web and you come across a new app, and it’s available in the Store, you’ll see a new pop-up with a link to the Android app available in the Microsoft Store. However, it depends on device compatibility and age rating.

Microsoft is introducing native Arm64 support for the Store. This should result in faster and better performance when you use the app store on Windows 11 ARM devices, such as the Surface Pro X.

source