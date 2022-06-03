Twitter discontinuing TweetDeck for Mac beginning today – The Apple Post

Ads



Twitter has abruptly discontinued the TweetDeck app for Mac with immediate effect, with users being redirected to TweetDeck on the web to continue to use the service.

Announced in a tweet on Wednesday, Twitter said “We’re saying goodbye to TweetDeck for the Mac app to focus on making TweetDeck even better and testing our new Preview. July 1 is the last day it’ll be available. You can still use TweetDeck on web and more invites to try the Preview will be rolling out over the next few months!”

TweetDeck is a popular tool used by businesses and content creators to schedule tweets, view notifications and access direct messages.

We're saying goodbye to TweetDeck for the Mac app to focus on making TweetDeck even better and testing our new Preview. July 1 is the last day it'll be available.

You can still use TweetDeck on web and more invites to try the Preview will be rolling out over the next few months!

— TweetDeck (@TweetDeck) June 1, 2022

The discontinuation follows after Twitter pulled the dedicated TweetDeck app for iPhone and iPad several years ago.



