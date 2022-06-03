Donald Wayne Moon | Obituaries – Livermore Independent

Ads

Updated: June 3, 2022 @ 3:14 pm

Ben Barrientos, Livermore

Donald Wayne Moon of Livermore passed away peacefully at the age of 88 after a two-year battle with cancer. Born in Herrick, a small farming community in central Illinois, he was the second son and youngest child of J. Burl Moon and Joanna (Turner) Moon. While his father and older brother were away serving in World War II, he remained in the small community of Herrick where he was known as “Wayne,” working family farms and educating himself. From his childhood, he showed a strong mechanical propensity; he once dismantled an old lawnmower engine to motorize his bicycle used to deliver newspapers in the town. He went on to major in mechanical engineering at the University of Illinois in Urbana. His superior performance was rewarded by membership in the University Honor Society and Engineering societies.

In 1956, he met his future wife Joan, and they were married in June 1958, settling in Detroit where Don worked for General Motors while Joan worked on her PhD. In 1961, he was ready to return to academia. He earned his PhD degree in material sciences at Caltech in Pasadena in 1966 and was then hired by UC Davis to help develop its fledgling Mechanical Engineering Department. The couple moved to Woodland and then to Davis where they bought their first house and welcomed Anita (1967) and David (1968) to the family, and Don added a consulting service to his teaching. In 1972, he moved the family to Walnut Creek when he left UC Davis for employment with Lawrence Livermore Laboratory, where he remained until his retirement in 1994. Though he and Joan divorced in 1983, they remained close and together saw their children graduate from law and medical schools.

During Don’s retirement years, he enjoyed playing bridge, perfecting his golf game, and taking many trips with friends around the western United States, Europe and Asia. In 2021, with declining health, he moved to Mill Valley where his proximity to his daughter Anita, her family and his treasured caregiver Rigat provided him with care and love. Don is preceded in death by his parents and his brother James Moon. He is survived by his daughter Anita Moon-Grady (Daniel); son David Moon (JiAe (Kim)); five grandchildren — Siobhan (Sophia) and Jamie Grady, and Samantha, Melissa and Rebecca Moon — and two nephews, James and Carl Moon.

Don was a very kind and gentle man; he disliked confrontation and preferred a rational approach to problems. He loved and was loved by his family unconditionally and will be missed immensely. A celebration of life will be held on June 19, 2022, at Poppy Ridge Golf Course. All are welcome, but please contact the family for details if interested in attending (amoongrady@gmail.com). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at tinyurl.com/DWMoonStJude or to the Fetal Heart Society at fetalheartsociety.org/donations/donate/.

