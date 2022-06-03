Google now accepting Android 13 Beta 2 and 12 QPR3 Beta 3 feedback – 9to5Google

Ads

May 18

Abner Li

– May. 18th 2022 2:53 pm PT

@technacity

Google is now taking feedback for Android 13 Beta 2 a week after its launch at I/O 2022. At the same time, the Android 12 QPR3 Beta 3 survey is also available.



Please only fill out this survey if your device is running the latest Android 13 Beta 2 (TPBB.220414.015) or Android 12 QPR3 Beta 3 (S3B1.220420.005) build. You can verify this by going to Settings>About Phone.

The Android 13 Beta 2 survey starts by having users confirm their device and which version it’s running. You’re then asked to rate how satisfied you are across the following areas: stability, performance, battery, device temperature, camera, bluetooth, call quality, messaging, WiFi connectivity, data connectivity, app experience, authentication (face/fingerprint), and charging (wired charging, wireless charging).

This is followed by a feedback survey question on whether you’d recommend Android 13 Beta 2 in its “current state” to others and “how satisfied are you overall with the software experience on this version of Android” from one to five.

Users are asked to select their “top issue area,” with audio experience (audio quality, device vibration) and system user interface (issues with notifications, quick settings, home screen, gesture navigation) also selectable.

Depending on that choice, you’re able to provide more details on the problem and note how it impacts the overall experience. An “additional feedback on your experience” field closes it out.

