How to Check the Health of Your Windows 11 Computer – Wccftech

Ads

Ensuring that your PC or laptop is in the most optimum state is very important. You can do regular health checks to anticipate any future costs that you may incur, which may help you fix any problems that cause disruptions in your daily work or personal tasks. In this tutorial, I will address this and show you how to check the health of your Windows 11 computer.

For this to work, you have various reports at your disposal that you can use to check how your PC or laptop is doing. Then based on the results you get, you can take an active or a proactive approach to fix the issues that may be there or may arise in the future.

How to Import Data From PDF to Excel

Microsoft introduced the Health check app along with Windows 11, and you can use this to check how your PC is doing. There is a possibility that this app is already installed on your computer. However, you can download it manually from the Microsoft website if it isn’t.

You can also use Windows security to learn more about your PC health.

Step-1: Click on the Search icon and type Windows Security.



Step-2: Select Device performance & health.



How to Disable Delivery Optimization in Windows 11 Computers

Step-3: The Health report section will show you when the last scan took place and if any issues need your attention. You don’t have to run this scan manually, as the system does this independently from time to time.



Step-4: If there are no issues, green checks will be visible. However, if there is an issue, there will be an amber check, and you click on the issue to read more about it and how to fix it.

This tool tracks elements like disk, disk memory, network usage etc.

If Sleep State is supported on your system, you can use it to measure your system health and check if there are apps or processes that are draining your system.

Step-1: Go to the search icon and type command prompt, and select Run as administrator.



Step-2: You will be asked, do you want to allow this app to make changes to your device? Select Yes.

Step-3: You can generate an HTML report by using the following command. Type it and press Enter:

powercfg /SleepStudy /output %USERPROFILE%Desktopmysleepstudy.html

Once you press enter, a file will be created on the selected file path labeled mysleepstudy.html.



Step-4: This report generated is for 3 days. If you want to see the report for more days, you can go as high as 28. Type the following command but replace TIME with the number of days. For example, if I want a report of 20 days, I will replace TIME with 20.

powercfg /SleepStudy /output %USERPROFILE%Desktopmysleepstudy.html /Duration TIME

After this, just locate the file and analyze it to see where the problem lies.

netsh wlan show wlanreport

%ProgramData%MicrosoftWindowsWlanReportwlan-report-latest.html

I hope these help. Let us know if you have any more questions for us in the comments below.

Stay in the loop

Straight to your inbox

Subscribe to our newsletter

For latest tech news in your inbox, once a day!

source