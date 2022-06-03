American Finances Updates: Tips for Cheap Gas, How to Claim a $400 Stimulus Check… – Marca English

Ads

In our live blog this Friday May 20, we’ll outline money-saving tips and the latest details on a new $400 stimulus check.

Annuities are those financial products where you can get a guaranteed income stream, and it is most commonly purchased for retirees and its divided into stages.

It begins with the accumulation stage, which is the first one where investors inject money into the product, then they start receiving payment after the annuitization.

After the Covid 19 Pandemic, they are about to increase, which means that buyers may find better payouts now than before.

This will continue if the Federal Reserve keeps on lifting the benchmark interest rates.

Recently, there have been losses in the 401(k) for investors, however, when the markets are down, there is a huge probability that they will go up again shortly.

If you plan to sell, you might regret it later because you may lose the opportunity of the upside.

The non-fungible tokens became popular in the last few years.

Nevertheless, the scams reached the cryptocurrency market, and now the NFT market suffers from the phenomenon.

We have a list of scams and how to avoid them.

-If your birthday is between the day 1 and 10 of any month, the Social Security Administration will send your payment on the second Wednesday of the month.

-If your birthday falls between 11 to 20 of any month, the SSA will send your payment on the third Wednesday of May.

-If your birthday is from the 21 to the 31st of the month, the Social Security Administration will send your payment on the fourth Wednesday of May.

With the stock market seeing bigger losses this week, and earnings targets not met by big retailers, there are some positives.

With retailers having large inventories of goods, they now need to get rid of it, which could force them to sell the excess goods at discount.

People with disabilities may qualify for IRS tax deductions when doing their tax return. Existing tax credits and benefits that may be available to qualifying taxpayers with disabilities, parents of children with disabilities, and businesses or other entities wishing to accommodate persons with disabilities.

Even though COVID-19 numbers are better than they have been at many other points in the pandemic, there is still concern about the virus. But, if you want a COVID-19 test, you might be able to pick up a free one instead of having to pay for it.

You can read more here about how and where to get a free COVID-19 test.

Did you know that you can use less gas if you drive a certain way? There are a few tips you can follow to reduce your fuel consumption, which will translate into fewer trips to the pumps.

Frustration about inflation remains, especially as some economists are predicting that the price of a gallon of gas could go up to six dollars by August.

Given the shortage of baby formula, many states have asked to expand what WIC Benefits can be used on so that other brands can be included.

You can check a full list here to see all the WIC branches that have requested and been granted permission to expand the scope of WIC benefits.

By this point, you should have already seen your tax refund hit your bank account. They tend to take three weeks to be sent out, so you should already have it if you met the April 18 deadline. If not, though, there is a tool where you can check its status.

California’s state government has been looking after its citizens during the pandemic by providing various stimulus measures and another one is about to come into force, should a proposal for giving all car owners a $400 check be approved.

You can read more here about this plan for Californian car owners to be given a $400 check.

Gas prices remain high and this is causing headaches for consumers across the country. But, some gas stations are cheaper than others.

So, check out our list here of the lowest-priced places to get gas in the United States’ 10 most-populated cities.

Hello everybody and welcome along to our live blog this Friday May 20, as we bring you all the latest financial news from across the USA, as well as useful details on benefits programs and some money-saving tips.

In this space, we always aim to ensure our readers are fully up to date with the latest financial trends across the USA, so that you can find cheaper gas, get your tax refunds quicker and ensure you’re aware of all the benefits programs that you might be entitled to apply for.

Today it’ll be no different and we’ll break down all you need to know about the new stimulus check program in California, where all car owners will soon be able to apply for a one-off $400 check, or for two checks if they own multiple vehicles, assuming this legislation is passed.

There are other similar schemes across the country, with states taking matters into their own hands now that the federal government is no longer giving out stimulus checks at a nationwide level.

Some states, for example, have used their autonomy to expand WIC benefits, with the measure designed to help mothers and families to deal with the baby formula shortage.

As well as explaining which programs you can and should apply for, we also bring you money-saving tips in this blog, which often concerns gas and how to fill up your tank as cheaply as possible in this period of high inflation.

So, as there is every day, we have a lot to discuss in this USA financial news live blog. If you follow along over the course of the day, you’ll stay in the know and have more of your hard-earned cash stay in your own pocket.

