Last Updated : June 03, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News Today: Bitcoin in green, Ethereum popular for NFTs and more<!– Moneycontrol Daily | Your Essentials 7 –>
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on Bitcoin, NFT, and DeFi to help jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Bitcoin in green, Cardano biggest gainer
Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on June 3 as the global crypto market cap increased 2.01 percent to $1.26 trillion over the last day. Total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 28.45 percent to $69.74 billion. Total volume in DeFi stood at $5.38 billion, 7.72 percent of the total crypto market 24 hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $59.36 billion, which is 85.11 percent of the total crypto market 24 hour volume. Read full here
Big Story
Why is Ethereum so popular for NFT projects?
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) made their debut in 2017, with the likes of Cryptopunks and Cryptokitties quickly grabbing buyer attention. Since then, the NFT market has exploded, with Ethereum being one of the main contributing factors. But why was Ethereum at the forefront of the NFT boom? And why are most NFT projects based on the Ethereum blockchain? Is it the only way to go about making an NFT? Read details here
Crypto Buzz
First-ever insider trading case hits crypto market
A former product manager of Ozone Network (OpenSea), named Nathaneil Chastain has been charged with insider trading in crypto assets. This makes it the first-ever case of insider trading in the digital asset market. New York-based Chastain is charged with wire fraud and money laundering in connection with a scheme to commit insider trading in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by using confidential information for his personal financial gain. Read full story
DeFi News
MAS to explore the economic potential of DeFi
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has announced ‘Project Guardian’, a collaborative initiative with the financial industry that seeks to explore the economic potential and value-adding use cases of asset tokenisation. Project Guardian, which was launched by Heng Swee Keat, deputy prime minister and coordinating minister for economic policies, at the Asia Tech X Singapore Summit, will test the feasibility of applications in asset tokenisation and DeFi (decentralised finance) while managing risks to financial stability and integrity. Read more here
Explore The Tech Check For ESG Compliance
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
