Stimulus Check Update: 9 Million Americans Could Still Claim a Payment – Kiplinger's Personal Finance

The IRS will soon start mailing letters to roughly 9 million people who typically don't file federal income tax returns who may be eligible for, but have not registered to claim, a stimulus check from the government. The letters will urge recipients to register online by October 15 in order to receive their payment before the end of the year. You can receive up to $1,200 ($2,400 for married couples), plus an extra $500 for each child under age 17 at the end of 2019.

The letters are being sent to people who haven't filed a tax return for either 2018 or 2019. In many cases, that means people with incomes that aren't high enough to trigger the tax return filing requirement. In other words, single people with income below $12,200 and married couples with income under $24,400. This includes people who are homeless. Nevertheless, many people in this income group are still eligible to receive a stimulus check.

The IRS letter is written in English and Spanish and includes information on eligibility criteria and how you can claim a payment on IRS.gov. The mailing will begin around September 24, and the letter will be delivered from an IRS address. To help address fraud concern, the IRS released a copy of the letter in advance (click here to see the letter).

If you don't act by October 15, you can still get your money if you're eligible for a check – but you'll have to wait until next year and claim it as a tax credit on your 2020 income tax return.

The best way to claim your stimulus check is to register by October 15 using the IRS's Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool. If you use the IRS tool, you'll be asked to provide your:

To get an extra $500 for a qualifying child who is 16 years old or younger, you will also need to provide his or her name, Social Security number or Adoption Taxpayer Identification Number, and his or her relationship to you or your spouse.

Anyone using the IRS tool can speed up the arrival of their payment by choosing to receive it by direct deposit. If you don't choose this option, you will get a paper check in the mail. Also, two weeks after you register, you can track the status of your payment using the IRS's Get My Payment tool.

Note that if you're eligible to receive special tax benefits, such as the earned income tax credit or child tax credit, you can't use the online registration tool. Instead, you need to file a regular tax return as soon as possible. The IRS will use the information on your return to determine and issue any stimulus payment you are entitled to receive.

If you're unable or unwilling to use the online tool, you can submit a "simplified" paper return. See How to Get a Stimulus Check if You Don't File a Tax Return for more information.

Just because you receive a letter does not necessarily mean you're going to get a stimulus check. You still have to be eligible for one. You're likely eligible if you are a U.S. citizen or resident alien, have a Social Security number, and can't be claimed as dependent on someone else's federal income tax return. However, there can be other situations that affect your eligibility. For details, see Who's Not Getting a Stimulus Check (Or Has to Return It).

The IRS released the following state-by-state breakdown of the people who will be receiving a letter from the IRS urging them to register for a stimulus check.

State

State Postal Code

Total Number of Letters

Armed Forces Americas

AA

522

Armed Forces Non-Americas

AE

3,096

Alabama

AL

148,242

Armed Forces Pacific

AP

2,177

Alaska

AK

30,807

Arizona

AZ

239,037

Arkansas

AR

91,386

California

CA

1,186,896

Colorado

CO

177,502

Connecticut

CT

89,458

Delaware

DE

32,875

District of Columbia

DC

33,964

Florida

FL

567,425

Georgia

GA

348,631

Hawaii

HI

48,767

Iowa

IA

71,382

Idaho

ID

40,943

Illinois

IL

309,972

Indiana

IN

150,154

Kansas

KS

69,595

Kentucky

KY

117,136

Louisiana

LA

159,575

Maine

ME

32,346

Maryland

MD

192,153

Massachusetts

MA

187,768

Michigan

MI

270,590

Minnesota

MN

115,914

Mississippi

MS

86,669

Missouri

MO

159,077

Montana

MT

30,977

Nebraska

NE

38,201

Nevada

NV

94,472

New Hampshire

NH

29,680

New Jersey

NJ

216,145

New Mexico

NM

72,333

New York

NY

537,726

North Carolina

NC

245,623

North Dakota

ND

19,596

Ohio

OH

283,194

Oklahoma

OK

123,473

Oregon

OR

131,647

Pennsylvania

PA

276,066

Rhode Island

RI

24,686

South Carolina

SC

142,382

South Dakota

SD

19,391

Tennessee

TN

171,065

Texas

TX

796,525

Utah

UT

69,140

Vermont

VT

13,665

Virginia

VA

205,600

Washington

WA

203,978

West Virginia

WV

27,788

Wisconsin

WI

111,426

Wyoming

WY

14,506

Total

8,863,344

