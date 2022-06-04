Stimulus Check Update: 9 Million Americans Could Still Claim a Payment – Kiplinger's Personal Finance

Getty Images
The IRS will soon start mailing letters to roughly 9 million people who typically don't file federal income tax returns who may be eligible for, but have not registered to claim, a stimulus check from the government. The letters will urge recipients to register online by October 15 in order to receive their payment before the end of the year. You can receive up to $1,200 ($2,400 for married couples), plus an extra $500 for each child under age 17 at the end of 2019.
The letters are being sent to people who haven't filed a tax return for either 2018 or 2019. In many cases, that means people with incomes that aren't high enough to trigger the tax return filing requirement. In other words, single people with income below $12,200 and married couples with income under $24,400. This includes people who are homeless. Nevertheless, many people in this income group are still eligible to receive a stimulus check.
The IRS letter is written in English and Spanish and includes information on eligibility criteria and how you can claim a payment on IRS.gov. The mailing will begin around September 24, and the letter will be delivered from an IRS address. To help address fraud concern, the IRS released a copy of the letter in advance (click here to see the letter).
If you don't act by October 15, you can still get your money if you're eligible for a check – but you'll have to wait until next year and claim it as a tax credit on your 2020 income tax return.
The best way to claim your stimulus check is to register by October 15 using the IRS's Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool. If you use the IRS tool, you'll be asked to provide your:
To get an extra $500 for a qualifying child who is 16 years old or younger, you will also need to provide his or her name, Social Security number or Adoption Taxpayer Identification Number, and his or her relationship to you or your spouse.
Anyone using the IRS tool can speed up the arrival of their payment by choosing to receive it by direct deposit. If you don't choose this option, you will get a paper check in the mail. Also, two weeks after you register, you can track the status of your payment using the IRS's Get My Payment tool.
Note that if you're eligible to receive special tax benefits, such as the earned income tax credit or child tax credit, you can't use the online registration tool. Instead, you need to file a regular tax return as soon as possible. The IRS will use the information on your return to determine and issue any stimulus payment you are entitled to receive.
If you're unable or unwilling to use the online tool, you can submit a "simplified" paper return. See How to Get a Stimulus Check if You Don't File a Tax Return for more information.
Just because you receive a letter does not necessarily mean you're going to get a stimulus check. You still have to be eligible for one. You're likely eligible if you are a U.S. citizen or resident alien, have a Social Security number, and can't be claimed as dependent on someone else's federal income tax return. However, there can be other situations that affect your eligibility. For details, see Who's Not Getting a Stimulus Check (Or Has to Return It).
The IRS released the following state-by-state breakdown of the people who will be receiving a letter from the IRS urging them to register for a stimulus check.
State
State Postal Code
Total Number of Letters
Armed Forces Americas
AA
522
Armed Forces Non-Americas
AE
3,096
Alabama
AL
148,242
Armed Forces Pacific
AP
2,177
Alaska
AK
30,807
Arizona
AZ
239,037
Arkansas
AR
91,386
California
CA
1,186,896
Colorado
CO
177,502
Connecticut
CT
89,458
Delaware
DE
32,875
District of Columbia
DC
33,964
Florida
FL
567,425
Georgia
GA
348,631
Hawaii
HI
48,767
Iowa
IA
71,382
Idaho
ID
40,943
Illinois
IL
309,972
Indiana
IN
150,154
Kansas
KS
69,595
Kentucky
KY
117,136
Louisiana
LA
159,575
Maine
ME
32,346
Maryland
MD
192,153
Massachusetts
MA
187,768
Michigan
MI
270,590
Minnesota
MN
115,914
Mississippi
MS
86,669
Missouri
MO
159,077
Montana
MT
30,977
Nebraska
NE
38,201
Nevada
NV
94,472
New Hampshire
NH
29,680
New Jersey
NJ
216,145
New Mexico
NM
72,333
New York
NY
537,726
North Carolina
NC
245,623
North Dakota
ND
19,596
Ohio
OH
283,194
Oklahoma
OK
123,473
Oregon
OR
131,647
Pennsylvania
PA
276,066
Rhode Island
RI
24,686
South Carolina
SC
142,382
South Dakota
SD
19,391
Tennessee
TN
171,065
Texas
TX
796,525
Utah
UT
69,140
Vermont
VT
13,665
Virginia
VA
205,600
Washington
WA
203,978
West Virginia
WV
27,788
Wisconsin
WI
111,426
Wyoming
WY
14,506
Total
8,863,344
