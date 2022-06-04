Apple May Introduce Ios 16 And Major Changes In Upcoming Wwdc 2022: Report | Mint – Mint

Ads

Last month, in a statement, Apple had said building on the success of the past two years of virtual events, WWDC22 will showcase the latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022 is around the corner and expectations are once again set on Apple to introduce a host of new versions on its existing devices especially the latest ones such as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. There is a possibility of the launch of iOS 16 and macOS 13. Not to forget, many are also waiting for the unveiling of iPhone 14 series which is the most anticipated and awaited smartphone in the tech world after the success of the iPhone 13 series.

Apple‘s WWDC 2022 event will be on June 6th and will continue till June 10th. The event will be held online and at no cost.

In his premium Q&A section in his Power on newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman stated that iOS 16 will be a highlight during Apple’s WWDC 2022 event. He further elaborated that there could be major changes across the system.

Gurman is expecting some fairly significant enhancements across the board, including an update to notifications and new health-tracking features.

Earlier this week, Gurman tweeted saying, “iOS 16’s first public beta is scheduled alongside iOS 16 developer beta 3 in July. First iOS public betas are typically released alongside beta 2. That means the public beta may be running behind. Current internal seeds are a bit buggy. Things are still fluid and could shift.”

Gurman’s latest edition revealed that the iOS 16 is unlikely to get a major redesign but could bring in some new native applications and interactive options.

It needs to be noted that there has been no detailed information on the rumored new apps in iOS 16.

Last month, in a statement, Apple had said building on the success of the past two years of virtual events, WWDC22 will showcase the latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, while giving developers access to Apple engineers and technologies to learn how to create groundbreaking apps and interactive experiences.

source