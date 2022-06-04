Polygon MATIC price prediction: Ripe for a breakout – CoinJournal

Ads

The Polygon MATIC price has been in a consolidation mode even after the important milestones in the network. The token is trading at $0.6375, which is about 32% above the lowest level this month. The coin has a market cap of over $4.3 billion.

Polygon has had important milestones in March. The most notable one was the launch of Polygon Nightfall Mainnet, which is a blockchain solution that leverages cutting edge optimistic zero-knowledge technology to give businesses an accessible blockchain network.

Nightfall solves a major challenge that many enterprises face. The challenge that many companies like JP Morgan that want to leverage blockchains have had to create permissioned or private technologies that are not decentralized.

At the same time, if they leverage popular platforms like Ethereum, the gas fees becomes incredibly high. Therefore, nightfall is able to solve some of these challenges since it uses the zero-knowledge technology.

The MATIC price has also moved sideways even after Tether decided to launch on Polygon. The addition means that over 8,000 teams building on Polygon will be able to leverage the flexibility of Tether’s stablecoin. This means that it will eliminate the challenge caused by using volatile cryptocurrencies. In a note, the CTO at Tether said:

“We’re excited to launch USD₮ on Polygon, offering its community access to the most liquid, stable, and trusted stablecoin in the digital token space. The Polygon ecosystem has witnessed historical growth this year and we believe Tether will be essential in helping it continue to thrive.”

The Polygon MATIC price has been in a consolidation mode because of the weak performance of its DeFi ecosystem. Data shows that its total value locked (TVL) has dropped to $2.6 billion.



The four-hour chart shows that the MATIC price has been in a tight range in the past few weeks. As a result, the coin is slightly above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Relative Strength Index has moved close to the overbought level. It has also formed a symmetrical triangle pattern.

Therefore, the Polygon price will likely remain in this range this week. With the triangle pattern nearing its peak, however, there is a likelihood that a bullish breakout will happen soon. If this happens, the next key resistance level to watch will be at $0700.

