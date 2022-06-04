Android 101: how to update Android apps – The Verge

Ads

Update your apps to get the latest bug fixes

It’s always a good idea to keep your Android apps updated to make sure you have the latest security and bug fixes. Plus, you might be missing out on newly added features.

If you don’t have automatic updates enabled, you’ll have to update your apps manually from the Google Play Store. Here, we’ll show you how to update individual apps as well as how to enable automatic updates.

Keep in mind that not every Android device has the same layout. We created this how-to using a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 running Android 10, so you might have a slightly different experience depending on the device you have.

You can update your apps one by one or all at once from the Google Play Store. Here’s how to do both:

When you enable automatic updates, apps will download updates in the background. This means you shouldn’t have to keep checking the Google Play Store for any new updates. Follow these steps to turn on automatic updates for all your apps or just some of them:

You can also enable automatic updates on individual apps rather than all of them. Here’s how:

