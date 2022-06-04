Farandole Launch An NFT Marketplace For Wine & Spirits On Avalanche – NFTevening.com

Ads

Farandole is launching a global NFT marketplace for fine wines and spirits on Avalanche. The innovative NFT platform allows the trade of virtual and physical wine and spirits using blockchain technology. In addition, it shines a light on modern solutions for the issues lingering within the wine industry.

Farandole’s marketplace aims to modernise the wine & spirits industry by leveraging the solutions offered on Web3. This means faster cheaper services for consumers while maintaining the quality of the product.

For instance, the platform allows easy ownership tracking. Wine and spirits buyers will get the digital asset along with proof of ownership stored on the blockchain. Every time the NFT is traded, the physical bottle stays in its optimal conditions at a professional storage warehouse. It will only leave storage when it is time to be enjoyed.

The application of NFTs and blockchain tech by Farandole lowers deliveries and reduces the impact on the climate. Moreover, it ensures that royalties go-to producers, brands, and sellers on each transaction.

The platform guarantees the asset’s authenticity and integrity through the use of blockchain tech.

“Growing up surrounded by wines from the Limoux region of France, I am personally eager to show how our product can tackle the authentication issue that the wine industry struggles with today. Through the use of NFTs, we hope to democratise the industry. At the same time, attract a new audience of enthusiasts that can collect and learn more about the beautiful wines & spirits that we have on offer.” said Maxime Hamonic, CEO of Farandole.

In addition to the marketplace platform, Farandole will also launch a Showroom in the metaverse. Furthermore, Farandole also has a membership club that gives special perks on its marketplace and events.

The soft launch of Farandole’s marketplace will be in mid-May and its official launch is on June 30, 2022. The platform already scheduled its public token sales and product launches with DEX/CEX listings.

