Pixel 6a Design Reveals Massive Upgrade: Better Cameras, New Features – Trak.in

Pixel 6a retail box images are doing rounds. Ahead of the alleged launch, Pixel 6a retail unit images have been leaked online, and now it confirms that the upcoming Google Pixel phone will feature a similar design to the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The leaked image of Pixel 6a’s retail box was shared by Techxine. The phone image on the box has a similar camera strip like Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The unreleased Pixel Watch could also launch alongside Pixel 6a, as previously leaked.

Both the products were found listed on a US carrier’s inventory system.

Coming to Google Pixel 6a, it will probably come with a 6.2-inch OLED display, an in-display fingerprint scanner and Google’s Tensor chipset like Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. In terms of optics, the upcoming Google phone will reportedly feature a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 main sensor along with a 12MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide shooter.

Earlier a Google Pixel 6a leaked a while back, confirming that Pixel 6a will don the new look as Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, everything from Google’s “G” logo to in-display fingerprint scanner and the same ultra-wide and selfie snapper as found on the Pixel 6. The upcoming Google Pixel 6a is said to feature Tensor GS101 chipset, same as the current Google Pixel.

The upcoming Pixel phone will come a punch-hole display, dual rear cameras and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The earlier leak showed off how the Pixel 6a would look along with the key features. Google Pixel 6a will have a similar design language as Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. It will feature a 6.2-inch flat OLED display with a single centered punch-hole camera and could run on a mid-range Tensor processor, probably a Tensor Lite SoC or Snapdragon 778G.

