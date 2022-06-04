Twitter users leak pictures: reveals OpenSea might support Solana-based NFTs – The Coin Republic

Ads

According to Twitter users, the world’s largest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, may support Solana-based NFTs in the near future.

The screenshots were provided by Jane Manchun Wong, a well-known blogger, and hacker who has acquired popularity for finding new innovations from companies such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram before they are formally disclosed.

Jane Manchun Wong, a popular tech writer, published images of OpenSea’s website, which showed Solana among the supported blockchains of Ethereum, Klatyn, and Polygon. In the picture, you can also see the marketplace supporting the Solana wallet, Phantom.

In recent months, other blockchains such as Cardano, Solana, and others have upped their attacks on Ethereum’s supremacy in DeFi and NFT. As of January 2021, Ethereum has a near-total dominance in the area, accounting for 95% of the market share. That number is now about 80%, with the Solana network as its main competitor.

According to available statistics, OpenSea was responsible for more than 60% of NFT deals last year. As a result, extending support for NFTs from another blockchain will be part of its effort to preserve its existing market domination.

Wong claims she found references to Solana while reverse-engineering the marketplace website.

The platform has distanced itself from the screenshot, claiming that it is based on outdated rumors. An OpenSea representative replied that they will respond when they have something to say.

While the platform has opted to keep silent on the subject, providing support for Solana is a natural next step for OpenSea. With the “Ethereum-killer” garnering a sizable market share, it would seem logical for the leading marketplace to expand its tentacles in order to maintain its position in the field.

However, because of prominent collections such as Solana Monkey Business and Degenerate Ape Academy, the Solana NFT ecosystem has received attention since last autumn. According to the creators of the platform’s Metaplex NFT standard, Solana NFTs have produced more than $1.2 billion in trading activity so far. Magic Eden and FTX NFTs are two notable Solana NFT markets.

OpenSea has had certain security issues in the face of increased competition from LooksRare. A platform fault was recently exploited to take over $1 million in NFT assets.

However, if the news is accurate, it will demonstrate how much ground Ethereum is losing to its competitors. The blockchain, which has long served as the primary network for decentralized apps, is faced with major difficulties ranging from scalability to excessive gas prices and network congestion.

