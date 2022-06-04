March 10, 2022
Adweek’s annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.
Samsung introduced its Galaxy S22 phone line at February’s Samsung Unpacked event, spotlighting features that allow the phone to take better photos and video at night. The company is also showcasing those features in “Streetlight,” a minute-long film that follows a man taking advantage of his phone’s “Nightography” video capabilities.
To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber
View Subscription Options
Already a member? Sign in
Samantha Nelson is a freelance writer for Adweek.
Fisher-Price Finally Makes a Chatter Telephone For Adults
By Samantha Nelson
Winter Olympians Express Their Passions Beyond Sports in Samsung’s Sleek Ad
By Samantha Nelson
AccessiBe’s Galvanizing Campaign Calls for Better Web Accessibility
By Samantha Nelson
Buffalo Wild Wings Reenergizes With a Sporty Campaign That Champions a Good Time
By Samantha Nelson
Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections
Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management
The Power of Advertising on the Second Screen
Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care
3 Kick-ass Creators Share Their Secrets to Twitch
By Twitch
Find, Engage and Delight the Hybrid Shopper
By NP Digital
Creative Commerce Is at the Center of Industry Change
By Beth Ann Kaminkow, Global CEO, VMLY&R Commerce and CEO NY, VMLY&R
The Art of Shopper Recognition
By Acxiom
Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem.
Samsung Wants Us to Go Out After Dark With the Galaxy S22 – Adweek
March 10, 2022