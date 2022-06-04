The viral Sad Face Filter isn’t on Instagram but here’s how to find it – HITC – Football, Gaming, Movies, TV, Music

Ads

Screenshots from TikTok videos

As you’ve been scrolling through TikTok, you must have come across the viral Sad Face Filter.

The hilarious effect has taken over the video-sharing app and had everyone in stitches.

However, the effect isn’t actually one of TikTok’s inbuilt filters and many are struggling to find it.

Is the Sad Face Filter on Instagram? If you want to give the hilarious trend a go, here’s how to get it…

This filter tho 😂😂😂 can I have a chip? #sadfilter #cryfilter #snapchatfilter #funny #fyp

If you want to play a hilarious prank on someone, and go viral on TikTok at the same time, the viral Sad Face Filter is the perfect thing.

When applied, the effect makes it look like someone is really sad and upset even if they are actually laughing or smiling.

On TikTok, the filter has gone viral in May 2022 as people play funny tricks on their friends and family.

A popular one involves asking someone if you can have some of their food whilst the filter is applied, to which they say yes but appear to be very upset about it.

These kinds of videos have racked up millions of views as internet users find them totally hilarious.

It’s only pepper #cryingfilter #sad #sadfilter #sadcrying #😭 #😭😭😭 #fyp #snapchatfilter #snapchat #foryourpage #foryoupage #viral #funny #trending

After seeing the challenge on TikTok, lots of people want to join in the funny trend but are finding it rather difficult.

Many are rushing to Instagram to look for the filter, but it’s not there. That’s because the filter isn’t on Instagram at all, it’s on Snapchat!

Here’s how to find it…

After you’ve filmed your video on Snapchat, all you have to do is save it to your camera roll and then upload it to TikTok.

TikTok users have been taking to Twitter to discuss just how much they love the Sad Face Filter.

The sad face filter on Snapchat is the funniest thing to happen the Internet in a long time.

One person said it’s the “best thing” happening in their life right now.

The sad face filter TikTok’s are the best things happening in my life right now.

Absolutely hilarious for no reason.

It’s just so damn funny!

If I see one more Snapchat with the sad face filter I will do absolutely nothing about it because it’s so damn funny.

Never laughed so much in my life.

the filter that makes ur face super sad is waay too funny 😂

Definitely the best viral filter yet.

The new sad face filter is one of the best ones yet😭😭😭

However, some people aren’t so keen.

I promise you that sad face filter on snap ain’t as funny as y’all think

Boring!

I dislike that sad face filter so much lmao.

