LG Android 12 update roll out tracker [Cont. updated] – PiunikaWeb

New updates are being added at the bottom of this story…….

Original story (published on April 08, 2021) follows:

If you haven’t been living under a rock for the past few days, you’ve probably heard the news of LG’s announcement regarding its exit from the smartphone business.

The South Korean firm will no longer manufacture and sell smartphones, at least for the foreseeable future as it will cease operations towards the tail end of July.

That said, in the official announcement, the company also revealed that it would continue to provide software support to certain models in certain regions.

Furthermore, in yet another announcement, LG shared more details regarding the availability of future software updates for eligible smartphones.

According to which the premium LG devices sold in and after 2019 will get 3 OS updates whereas certain devices from the Stylo and K series sold in 2020 are guaranteed to bag 2 OS updates.

Thanks to this information, we can now accurately predict which LG smartphones will get the upcoming update to Android 12.

Before checking out the eligible models, let’s first talk about the availability and release date of Android 12 for LG smartphones.

Google is expected to release the stable Android 12 update by the end of August or within the first two weeks of September.

This means that we might see LG begin beta testing the update in December if past trends are taken into account since LG released the Android 11 beta for the Velvet 5G in mid-December.

The stable Android 12 update should begin rolling out to flagship models such as the LG V60 ThinQ 5G, LG Velvet 5G, and LG Wing 5G in January.

Of course, this could change drastically considering the fact that LG will no longer release new phones and can have undivided attention on sending out the software updates.

That said, here’s a list of LG phones that will be eligible for the update to Android 12.

Granted that LG just confirmed the models that are guaranteed to bag 2 or 3 OS updates, the devices listed below should get the update to Android 12 as long as the OEM sticks to its word.

– LG Velvet

– LG Velvet 5G

– LG Velvet 5G UW

– LG V60 ThinQ 5G

– LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW

– LG Wing

– LG G8 ThinQ

– LG G8X ThinQ

– LG G8S ThinQ

– LG V50 ThinQ

– LG V50S ThinQ 5G

– LG Stylo 6

– LG K92 5G

– LG K42

– LG K71

– LG K62

– LG K22

– LG K52

– LG K31

Unfortunately, it does not seem that any device from the LG Q series and LG W series will get the update to Android 12.

That said, we’ll post an update if and when LG shares more details regarding the availability of software updates for the LG Q and W series in the future.

Whatever the case, we’ll be updating this tracker regularly with all the latest developments related to Android 12 for LG smartphones.

05:55 pm (IST): LG Velvet 5G will reportedly receive the Android 12 update in the first quarter of 2022. This means that the update should roll out within the next few weeks.

09:39 am (IST): LG has now started rolling out the Android 12 update for LG Velvet 5G (LM-G900N) users in South Korea.

10:45 am (IST): LG has revealed the list of devices that will be receiving update to Android 12 in Q2, 2022. It includes LG Q92 5G, V50 ThinQ, and V50S ThinQ.

03:13 pm (IST): LG Velvet 5G UW locked to Verizon is now getting Android 12 update in the US. It comes with version number G900VM30a.

12:04 pm (IST): T-Mobile locked LG V60 ThinQ is now receiving Android 12 update in the US.

03:36 pm (IST): LG Q92 5G, LG Velvet LTE, and V50s ThinQ are now receiving the Android 12 update in South Korea.

12:56 pm (IST): LG Velvet 5G locked to Rogers is expected to receive the Android 12 update on June 1 in Canada.

11:28 am (IST): LG is now rolling out the Android 12 update for LG Velvet 5G users in Germany.

05:56 pm (IST): LG Velvet locked to Docomo network is now getting the Android 12 update in Japan.

06:20 pm (IST): LG Velvet 5G users are now receiving the Android 12 update in Canada.

