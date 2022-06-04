Ethereum Price To Outperform Bitcoin Price, Claims This Popular Analyst – Coinpedia Fintech News

Ads

Delma is a B2B Content Marketer, Consultant, Blogger in the field of Blockchain, and Cryptocurrency. In her spare time, she loves to blog, play badminton and watch out ted talks. She likes pets and shares her free time with NGO.

Raoul Pal, CEO of Real Vision and a macro expert, believes that Ethereum (ETH) price, the top smart contract platform, is more likely to surpass Bitcoin (BTC) price in the future.

In a new interview with Crypto Banter, Pal claims that, despite the fact that the majority of the cryptocurrency market cap outperforms Ethereum in terms of overall trading volume and active wallets, Ethereum has outperformed BTC over the last three years.

He says that “When it comes to Bitcoin, it exchanges more value per week than Ethereum. Ethereum has a lot of transactions. Transactions are really a ruse. Bitcoin outperforms both in terms of total value and active wallets.

However, if you look at Ethereum, the rate of change in those two values is larger, which is why Ethereum has outperformed Bitcoin. I’ve found it to be quite beneficial. It demonstrates the pricing, which is rather reasonable.”

Pal believes that he is still more positive about Ethereum than Bitcoin and that other altcoins will eventually surpass the king crypto.

To prove his thought Pal claims that “ if you feel that technology, namely blockchain technology, is the way of the future, then this entire digital asset category should be overtaking the safe haven. That’s the way things are and Because that is how it works, the beta is greater.

If you’re in an exponential uptrend because you’re using a network adoption model for the entire space rather than just Bitcoin, it should outperform over time. That’s it.

It’s not a factual claim like, “I don’t like Bitcoin because of X, but I like Ethereum for Y.” It’s all about the adoption models for networks. Once you realize this, you can focus your mind on all the stories that are stored in the various buckets.”

At the time of publication, Bitcoin is valued at $30,318 while Ethereum is trading at $1,877.

