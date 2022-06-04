Luna Price Prediction: After Binance Pump Terra Luna Builds Floor at $6.0 – Business 2 Community

Ads



Luna 2.0 (LUNA) has witnessed massive price volatility since its launch on May 28. The token is down by a massive 66% from its all-time high, and it is still showing signs of more losses.

On Tuesday, LUNA was listed on Binance, causing a 30% pump in prices to around $9. However, the current data from CoinGecko shows that LUNA is trading at $6.41.

The cryptocurrency market is highly volatile, but the recent price movement in LUNA has signified extreme price swings. The token is attracting the attention of speculators who want to make quick gains if the price action starts a new uptrend.

Speculations on the LUNA token have picked up despite investors of the old LUNA token and UST still recouping from the losses of around $40B after the two tokens lost their value. According to a report by Bloomberg, the head of research at Fadi Aboualfa said that LUNA speculations were “pure gambling like crypto has never seen.”





Aboualfa further said there were no positive signs that LUNA would not make a strong recovery and gain market adoption. “One of the most important things about crypto is the brand or marketing and community. Terra has burned its community, and brand is tarnished. Whatever they do here is going to be pointless.”

The current trading volumes in LUNA are high considering it is estimated that millions of investors were affected by the LUNA and UST crash that happened early last month. The high trading volumes have also been triggered by the token’s listing on top exchanges.

The cryptocurrency market is bearish about LUNA. When the token was listed on these top exchanges, there were disclaimers about the rising volatility, with investors being urged to be cautious before buying the token.

Before the crash, LUNA was one of the best utility tokens because of the growing adoption of the Terra network. However, its value is still low, and it is now being used as a speculative asset. According to the senior crypto research analyst at Messari, Thomas Dunleavy, LUNA would continue being a speculative asset until the creators can re-establish its fundamental value.

The LUNA airdrop has also caused controversy, with both old and new investors of Luna Classic (LUNC) saying that they have received less LUNA tokens than they should have.

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Ali Raza.

