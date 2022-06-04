Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts – Defense World

Ads

Posted by admin on Jun 4th, 2022

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,315.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,291.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,454.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,671.29. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 112.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 570,736 shares of company stock worth $76,020,042. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 362.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after buying an additional 348,078 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $754,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

