Gurman: iPhone 14 Pro series to bring AOD functionality – comments – GSMArena.com

What they should bring is multitasking instead. AOD is good to have but not super important.

Can we finally freely place the apps on the screen or still stick to "top-to-bottom" auto arrangement of apps?? I have having apps on top of my screen, i want them on the bottom like android place anywhere i want.

Anonymous, 31 May 2022Cool. One more supporter for a company that preaches about the environment/global warming but … moreYes Apple doesn't really care about the environment, I'm sorry but is this news or some kind of revelation to you or something???

I tell you what, how about you point us in the direction of a major tech company that does actually care about such stuff, don't worry we'll wait……..

PVVer, 30 May 2022Good news, though a little late. Nevertheless better late than sorry. The lack of AOD is one o… moreCool. One more supporter for a company that preaches about the environment/global warming but is quick to send their army of lawyers to kill any right to repair laws in the US.

See John Deere tractors issue that Apple barged into.

77, 31 May 2022When those spec are available in 2025, you will eat your words. Because I wished those specs… moreSeriously dude, I don't know what planet you are on but I have no clue as to what you are talking about, we were discussing AoD and your suddenly blowing bubbles about Ferarri's, A78 cores, golden phones and the g0ddam easter bunny for all I can make out…..🤷‍♂️

oh by the way 'Go learn get knowledge before posting.' ………man that's just hilarious, yes I will be sure to go learn me some get knowledge (and there's a sentence I thought I'd never say) 🤣🤣🤣🤣

DaFink, 31 May 2022when you can explain clearly what it is you are trying to say, then maybe somebody will addres… moreWhen those spec are available in 2025, you will eat your words.

Because I wished those specs, is now claimed as gibberish. Lmfao, that's like asking Mercedes ferrari lambo, too make custom made, or custom made suit is classed , called gibberish. Really, seek help.

Money is power.

You can have 3x A78 Arm cores or 4x A78 aon a phone, instead off 1.

Look at the Google 6 Pro, Tensor Soc, Custom made 2x A78 cores.

There's 18kt or 22kt gold iphones.

There's all titanium iPhone 13pro available

There's all sapphire glass iphone 13pro available too buy.

Go learn get knowledge before posting.

-Trix-, 31 May 2022What subject? Don't you understand that no-one couldn't figure out what you were saying"Here in plain simple English."

M2 Cpu

12

gb Ram

Sony imx677, 1 inch sensor

5000mah

Carbon fibre or copper rear back

24mb L3 cache, unparalleled heavy multitasking, no matter if 100 apps are running

Xenon flash

Anonymous, 30 May 2022"Base OnePlus ? Which one?" Can't you read or are you deliberately trying to… morehehe oneplus 9… fake 50mp overprocessed photo from 12mp sensor !!! also iPhones is still better no matter you call it "ancient" display. you are just trying to buy cheap phones who wants large ram… android phones always stay in 6.5 to 7 inches size. even iPhones still made small models like SE series and 13 mini.

77, 31 May 2022Focus on the subject. I was in a hurry, writing this on my break. This is not English lear… moreWhat subject? Don't you understand that no-one couldn't figure out what you were saying

Anonymous, 30 May 2022I am not even obsessed with Apple. IDC about Apple or their unworthy products. On the contrary… moreWow, you have dibs on yourself don't you, what exactly have you ever 'debunked' on this site anon?

77, 31 May 2022Focus on the subject. I was in a hurry, writing this on my break. This is not English lear… morewhen you can explain clearly what it is you are trying to say, then maybe somebody will address it, but so far all you been putting out is incoherent gibberish.

Are we in pre covid era??

77, 31 May 2022Focus on the subject. I was in a hurry, writing this on my break. This is not English lear… morePosts still need to make any kind of sense you know…

Wow, AoD in 2022/2023… a real novelty. Thank you Apple!

77, 31 May 2022Focus on the subject. I was in a hurry, writing this on my break. This is not English lear… morewhen they didnt have anything to argue ….

What about non pro series , do they get led notification light ?

DaFink, 30 May 2022Lmfao is what I end up doing whenever I read one of your posts dude. You ever heard of a spell… moreFocus on the subject.

I was in a hurry, writing this on my break.

This is not English learning school, but tech forum.

Good news but too late n over hyped… Ain't aod is a software tweak for oled panel… Y must it be on iPhone 14 series only when there r previous gen iPhones with oled… Give the users option to choose… Bruh…

-Trix-, 30 May 2022Yes you are stop denying it, again this is Apple article and you come here to bash iPhone and … moreWell, more like, I would not even use Apple, even for free. Imagine breaking the glass and having to pay like $600 just for replacement. Sounds like a waste

Good news, though a little late. Nevertheless better late than sorry. The lack of AOD is one of the reasons why I never used an iPhone as daily driver. Since Android manufacturers also remove basic functionality i.e. headphone jack and sd memory card expension on flagships, the advantages of Android phones diminish over time.

