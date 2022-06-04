How to Rearrange Photos in an Instagram Carousel – Make Tech Easier

Ads

Dark mode:



Redesign your Instagram carousel post by reorganizing its photos and videos.

Generally, content posted on Instagram is displayed in the order it was published. But,sometimes, you may want to change the order of photos or videos in a carousel post or story or even on your profile. Thankfully, it’s possible to rearrange photos on Instagram in some situations without deleting them permanently, as you’ll see in this tutorial.

Also read: How to Manage Comments on Instagram

You cannot arrange a story carousel once it has been published. But you can change the order while publishing. Also, this only works for photos and videos that you add from the Gallery that are not taken with the Camera.

Also read: How to Download Instagram Stories to Your PC

Also read: How to Add Links to Your Instagram Stories

Instagram doesn’t offer a direct way to change the order of photos in an Instagram carousel post. However, a workaround will let you reorder the carousel after it’s published. For that, you will need to make use of Instagram’s “Recently deleted” or trash folder.

Note: you must keep at least two pictures in the carousel post while you are doing this. Check our guide that explains in detail how to delete one photo from Instagram.

Tip: if you don’t see the “Your activity” option, go to “Settings→ Account→ Recently deleted.”

Similarly, restore other pictures and videos to the carousel in the same way

Also read: Use Instagram Collab to Create a Collaborative Post or Reel

Currently, Instagram doesn’t allow users to rearrange the order of published posts for public view. The good news is that Instagram will soon let users rearrange posts on their feed.

Until then, however, you can only sort posts for personal use from oldest to newest or for specific dates using the “Your activity” feature. This could come in handy if you want to delete posts in bulk or find a post from a specific date. Please note that others will not see any change on your feed. You will be doing everything in the background.

Alternatively, you can archive various posts. That way the selected photos will disappear from your feed without being deleted, and the rest of the photos will be arranged via your preferences.

Note: if you can’t see the “Your activity” option, please update the Instagram app on your phone.

Also read: How to Use “Add Yours” Stickers in Instagram Stories

Tip: To unarchive a post, tap on the three-bar icon on your profile screen. Go to “Your activity → Archive → Posts archive.” Select the post to unarchive and hit the “Unarchive” button.

At some point, Instagram may introduce native features to allow users to rearrange photos in stories, posts and their profile after publishing, but for now these are your options when it comes to curating your photo grid and carousels. With regard to managing things on Instagram, learn how to use highlights. Also, learn how to add photos to Instagram Reels.

Our latest tutorials delivered straight to your inbox

How to Bypass Paywalls of Leading News Websites

15 Safe Websites for Downloading Windows Software

How to Add Screenshots and Animation to GitHub Pull Requests

Google vs. Bing vs. DuckDuckGo: Which Is Best?

7 Best Spotify Alternatives for Music Streaming

How to Easily Download Streaming Video on Any Platform

17 Funny Internet Memes to Crack You Up this Week

8 Essential Settings to Secure Your Google Account

How to Add Dark Mode to Google Chrome

How to See a Password in Your Browser Instead of Dots

Affiliate Disclosure: Make Tech Easier may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

© 2022 Uqnic Network Pte Ltd.

All rights reserved.

source