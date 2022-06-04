LUNA 2.0 Price Prediction – LUNA Dumps after Airdrop? – Business 2 Community

Ads



Traders are interested to see how the LUNA airdrop will play out, with ‘LUNA 2.0 price prediction’ and ‘Terra 2.0 price’ trending in Google.

There are many factors to consider when trying to gauge what the price of the new coin is going to be. Luna 2.0 (LUNA) will have a total circulating supply of 1 billion tokens vs the previous 350 million of old LUNA (renamed to LUNC).

LUNA will be available to buy at several crypto exchanges including Crypto.com after the migration.





Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.

Before the ‘attack’ LUNA (now LUNC) had a market capital of close to $26b. Let’s use the price of LUNA on the 7th of may to understand how we can calculate the market capital as an example.

If we were to see the exact same market capital flow back into the project, we would have a price of $25.5 per LUNA token.

We have to also consider that the Luna crash has had a deleterious effect on the reputation of the project. The community now no longer trusts the visions of Terraform Labs which may mean there is not much appeal for investors and overall a lack of interest in the project due to disbelief. It is going to take a lot of work for Terraform Labs to gain trust back from the community.

If we assumed that this might be the case, we could perhaps think that maybe $5b would flow back into the project which would result in a LUNA price of $5 each.

The speculations and forecasts across the internet have been as low as $0.50 and also as high as $100, but I think it is safe to assume a pragmatic starting price could be around $5, especially as this will be listed on mostly all major centralized exchanges.

Luna Classic has already dropped around 27% over the last week and trading has been suspended across most centralized and decentralized exchanges. The interest is decreasing and the trading volume is also rapidly declining. This is most likely as a result of the anticipation for the LUNA 2.0 airdrop that is on the way.

I would probably imagine that LUNA 2.0 and LUNC will have a similar relationship to how Ethereum and Ethereum Classic behaves. Just like ETC, I would feel confident that LUNC will trade sideways for a long period of time.

The market capital for LUNC is currently $866m and without major appetite from investors I don’t see this climbing too high over the next few years. Perhaps we could see a $0.00045 LUNC by 2025, which is around a 250% price increase from current levels.

I think the short-term price action will perhaps consist of a slight drop and lower price levels. The bearish scenario is that Bitcoin revisits the 200week moving average and this would result in roughly a $20,000-22,000 Bitcoin.

This could also mean altcoins would take a further 20-40% hit before we continue on to the next Crypto bull market, meaning we could see LUNC reach levels as low as $0.0000855.





The good news is that Terra 2.0 will be accessibly across a hybrid of exchanges.

This makes it easy for mass accumulation and the exposure for the project will immediately be global.

With the right marketing strategy and if Do Kwon thoroughly succeeds with the revival plan, we could see a very strong start to LUNA 2.0 with a euphoric rush.

It is still a mystery in terms of what will happen with the price of Luna 2.0, but I would expect there will be a great amount of volatility as the market gets flooded with volume.

In this case due to the uncertainty, it would be wise to remain risk averse.

Update – LUNA 2.0 hit $30 on Bybit after launching on May 28th, and lower prices on other exchanges, then corrected to around $5-7.

DeFi Coin (DEFC) – Undervalued Project

Our Rating

To,

Author

Kindly revert on it that why LUNAC holders are not getting their airdrop asking about the investors who bought on 12-05-2022 & 13-05-2022 .

We’ve written a new post now about some people not getting the LUNA airdrop – https://www.business2community.com/crypto-news/luna-airdrop-leaves-out-many-buyers-is-this-fair-02500638

