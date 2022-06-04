How to view an Instagram story without logging in – Mashable

Ads

If you’ve avoided downloading Instagram for this long, but you’ve heard about a juicy Instagram Story you just can’t miss, we’ve got you covered.

Instagram annoyingly makes it so you have to be logged into an account to view someone’s Instagram Story, but there are some internet tools that help you work around that.

There are many websites like Instadp and InstaStories that specialize in helping users view Instagram Stories anonymously. Google search “instagram story viewer” on any browser and you will have a bunch of websites to choose from.

There are some catches though: you can only view the Stories of public Instagram accounts, and you can only view them within 24 hours of the time they were posted. You also can’t view Stories that were posted to Close Friends.

While these websites are often loaded up with sketchy ads, they are simple to use, and work the same way. Just type the username of the account whose Story you want to view into the website’s search bar and press enter. The website will display all the Stories the account currently has up. If the account doesn’t have any Stories up, it will just display the profile of the account with the “Stories” tab blank.

We won’t ask why you’re trying to view someone’s Story anonymously, but we do wish you the best of luck in your creeping. For more creeping tips and tricks, check article on the preferred methods of extreme Instagram lurkers.

