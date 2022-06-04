What's New On Disney+ | Fire Island (Canada) – What's On Disney Plus

Ads

It’s Friday and time to take a look at what’s been added onto Disney+ in Canada today, which include two brand new exclusive films and much more.

Here’s the rundown:

The story centers around two best friends who set out to have a legendary week-long summer vacation with the help of cheap rosé and a cadre of eclectic friends.



In this follow up to the Disney+ Original film, “Stargirl”, this film follows Stargirl’s (Grace VanderWaal) journey out of Mica, Arizona, and into a bigger world of music, dreams and possibilities. When her mother Ana (Judy Greer) is hired as the costume designer on a movie, they relocate to L.A., where Stargirl quickly becomes involved with an eclectic assortment of characters. They include aspiring filmmaking brothers Evan (Elijah Richardson) and Terrell (Tyrel Jackson Williams); Mr. Mitchell (Judd Hirsch), one of Stargirl’s neighbors; and Roxanne Martel (Uma Thurman), a musician Stargirl admires and encounters on her journey.



A look behind the scenes as Mack Beggs, a gifted athlete from Euless, Texas, struggles against the outside forces that stigmatise transgender athletes.

Sam, a young gay man, is forced to share a ride with his high school enemy, Harry. However, things soon change between them when Sam learns that Harry is pansexual.

What are you looking forward to watching on Disney+ this weekend?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

source