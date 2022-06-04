Yu Ling from The Circle age, Instagram, height, job, and more – Netflix Life

Ads

The Circle Season 4. Yu Ling Wu as Yu Ling in The Circle Season 4. Cr. Tom Dymond/Netflix © 2022.

As we gear up for another exciting season of The Circle, we’re rounding up everything there is to know about this season’s exciting new cast!

Like in past seasons, The Circle season 4 features a diverse cast filled with fun new personalities vying for the season’s cash prize and the title of winner of The Circle! Among the season’s standout players is Yu Ling Wu, who promises to shake up the game with her fiery personality.

Get to know Yu Ling from The Circle season 4 ahead of the season 4 premiere as we break down everything there is to know about the season 4 contestant!

The Circle season 4 contestant Yu Ling Wu is 25 years old.

If you’re obsessed with Yu Ling, you’re definitely going to want to give her a follow on Instagram — which you can do via this link! Yu Ling’s Instagram is filled with posts highlighting her amazing, bold style as well as some of her favorite things.

Currently, Yu Ling has a following of 17.4k followers, but we imagine that number is going to rise quickly as fans discover her on

As Yu Ling reveals on her social media platforms, she stands at four feet, six and one-fourth inches tall.

Yu Ling is a brand marketing consultant from San Francisco, though her Instagram bio seems to indicate she is now located in New York City.

If you’re obsessed with Yu Ling’s bold and colorful makeup skills on The Circle, you might be excited to know that Yu Ling actually has a YouTube channel where she’s previously posted a variety of content including the amazing tutorial below!

The Circle is streaming now on Netflix! New episodes of season 4 will drop every Wednesday in May beginning on May 4, 2022!

Build your custom FanSided TV email newsletter with news and analysis on Netflix and all your favorite sports teams, TV shows, and more.

Your favorite teams, topics, and players all on your favorite mobile devices.

© 2022 Minute Media – All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

source