Royals Fountain Pass | Kansas City Royals – MLB.com

For only $29.99 per month the Royals Fountain Pass will guarantee you access inside The K for every single Royals regular season home game this year (beginning June 3). No blackout dates or exclusions.

Benefits include:

In addition to general standing room areas, Fountain Pass members can enjoy the game and all pregame festivities from various locations at Kauffman Stadium including the Miller Lite Fountain Bar, Rivals Sports Bar, and Craft & Draft areas.

*Seat upgrades are subject to availability. Check seat upgrade availability after entering The K within the MLB Ballpark app via the “KC Royals” tab > “Navigating The K” > “Seat Upgrades”

If any tickets are purchased online by anyone who represents brokers or resellers, the Royals reserve the right to cancel and refund the purchase.

Purchase up to six (6) Fountain Passes to enjoy the game with family and friends.

Once your package is purchased, download and sign in to the MLB Ballpark app on your iPhone or Android phone. Login with your MLB.com email address and password used at the time of purchase to view your ticket inventory. Make certain you have the latest version of the Ballpark app downloaded on your phone. Download Now

To enter Kauffman Stadium access your tickets in the MLB Ballpark app via the 'Wallet' within the "Tickets” tab to scan your ticket barcode(s) and enjoy the game! Your Fountain Pass ticket barcodes will not be displayed until three (3) hours prior to first pitch.

Note: Fountain Pass tickets are available exclusively via the MLB Ballpark app on supported mobile devices and cannot be distributed using a paper ticket. You must have an iPhone or Android phone to access your tickets. There are no refunds or exchanges for Ballpark Access Pass tickets.

Q: I bought my Fountain Pass, what do I do now?

A: *Follow the steps below.

STEP 1: Download the MLB Ballpark app

STEP 2: Verify your account

Q: How do I upgrade my seats?

A: Once inside Kauffman Stadium upgrade your seat(s) via the MLB Ballpark app within an hour of first pitch

Q: Which phones are supported?

A: The Fountain Pass is supported on iPhones, iPod Touch and Android phones. The MLB Ballpark app must also be downloaded for use of the Fountain Pass.

Note – iOS requires iOS 14.0 and later. Android requires 8.0 and later. iPod Touch must be 7th Generation.

Q: Why do I need to use an iPhone, iPod Touch or Android phone?

A: The Fountain Pass is a mobile-only program integrated with the MLB Ballpark app. There are no printed tickets. Admission to Kauffman Stadium will be managed through the app.

Q: Can I purchase the pass if I don't have an iPhone, iPod Touch or Android phone?

A: No. Only iPhone, iPod Touch and Android devices are supported at this time.

Q: How do I get into Kauffman Stadium with the Fountain Pass?

A: Your ticket for each game will be accessed exclusively through the MLB Ballpark app beginning three hours prior to each game. Download the MLB Ballpark app and login with the MLB.com email address and password used during the purchase of your Fountain Pass. Scan your ticket barcode(s) from your mobile device to enter Kauffman Stadium at the Gate A, B, D, or E entrances.

Q: Am I eligible to receive promotional giveaways with my Fountain Pass ticket?

A: Yes! With your digital Fountain Pass ticket(s), you are able to enter Kauffman Stadium as soon as the gates open and receive a promotional giveaway item at the gate provided you are eligible based on that giveaway's restrictions.

Q: Where can I go with a Standing Room Ticket?

A: Fountain Pass members have lots of great destinations available with their standing room ticket. In addition to specially marked standing areas on the Plaza levels, there are great gathering spaces and bars inside Kauffman Stadium. Rivals Sports Bar, located just beyond right field, is open to all guests on a first come, first serve basis. Craft and Draft is located on the Loge Level along the third base line and is also open to all guests on a first come, first serve basis. The Miller Lite Fountain Bar is located behind the fountain seating area in the Outfield and is open to all guests on a first come, first serve basis.

Q: Can I sell my pass for games that I do not attend?

A: No, passes are not eligible for re-sale.

Q: Can I share my pass with someone else?

A: Yes. Fountain Passes can be forwarded to other fans beginning 3 hours prior to the associated event. Recipients will need to also access and scan their tickets via the MLB Ballpark app.

Q: What happens if a game is rained out?

A: If a game is postponed your Fountain Pass ticket is valid for the rescheduled game only.

Q: How do I renew my Fountain Pass for the next month?

A: When you purchase the Fountain Pass you will opt-in to be auto renewed for the Fountain Pass each month. You will be charged $29.99 on a month-by-month basis during the 2022 regular season. The charges will be processed for the months of July, August, and September. Must opt-out on or before the 20th day of any calendar month.

Q: How do I opt out of renewing my Fountain Pass?

A: To cancel your Fountain Pass you must notify our Tickets Services staff by completing this form.

Q: When can I opt out of my Fountain Pass?

A: You can opt out of your Fountain Pass subscription at any time. You must complete this form with your cancellation request on or before the 20th of each month in order to cancel your Fountain Pass effective as of the last day of the same calendar month. Any cancellation request made after the 20th of each month will result in cancellation of your Fountain Pass effective as of the last game of the following calendar month.

Digital Ticket Barcode Images

Note that your ticket barcode(s) on digital tickets may not automatically refresh if you have the app open three (3) hours before first pitch. You can refresh the ticket on your screen with a simple down-swipe. This should refresh and populate the ticket's barcode, as long as it is within 3 hours of game time.

Ticket Forwarding

The Fountain Pass can be forwarded to friends and family via the MLB Ballpark app. Passes can be forwarded beginning 3 hours prior to an event start time. Recipients will need to also access and scan their tickets via the MLB Ballpark app.

