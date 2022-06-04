How to Improve Video Calls on iPhone – iDrop News

Ads

A lot of people agree that the sound quality on the iPhone is top-notch. You don’t see a lot of people complaining about the sound when playing music, listening to audiobooks, or just making phone calls.

Your iPhone’s perfect for phone calls, even if you are in loud environments. However, it’s far from perfect.

The good news is that you can change one of the iPhone settings, so you get better sounds without much effort. This feature is called Voice Isolation, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Voice Isolation is a fairly brand new feature on iPhone. When Voice Isolation mode is turned on, this feature will prioritize your voice in a video call and block out the ambient noises around you.

This means you’ll sound better in video calls, even if there’s a lot of noise around you. Of course, it won’t completely block out ambient noises, but it’ll make your voice clearer. And given the fact that it’s super easy to use, there’s no reason to turn it on whenever you can. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work on every app, but more on that in just a moment.

The bad news is that not every iPhone supports Voice Isolation. The good news is that even if you have a four-year-old iPhone,m you’ll still be able to use this feature.

Here are all the supported devices:

The great news is that Voice Isolation isn’t only available on iPhone, but you can use it on iPad as well. Of course, you’ll need to have the right device for the job.

Here is the list of supported iPads:

If you have any of these iPhones or iPad, you’ll be able to use Voice Isolation. Moreover, you’ll also need to have at least iOS 15 or iPadOS 15 installed on your device.

As we mentioned before, not every app supports Voice Isolation, even if you have the right iPhone or iPad.

Since this is an Apple feature, you can expect to find this feature on FaceTime. Every time you start a FaceTime call, you can turn Voice Isolation mode on.

Before you start wondering, no, Voice Isolation isn’t available on regular phone calls. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to use this feature if you’re making a regular voice call. However, this feature will work if you’re making a voice call on FaceTime or any supported third-party apps. Yes, it’s kind of weird, but that’s how Apple’s handling it.

We don’t know every app that supports Voice Isolation. According to The Verge, you can use this feature on Snapchat, WhatsApp, Slack, Signal, Instagram, and Zoom. Pretty much every major app in which you’d want to make a phone call. So you’re all covered in that part.

However, these probably aren’t all the apps that support Voice Isolation. If you have another app that isn’t listed here, you can try turning Voice Isolation on as we’re about to show you.

Now onto the fun part. You can turn Voice Isolation on on any supported iPhone or iPad with just a few simple taps. Here’s what you need to do.

And that’s it! Your iPhone or iPad will start using Voice Isolation, and your voice should sound better on your phone calls. If you don’t like the way you sound, you can repeat the same steps and set your microphone to Standard once again.

Combining Voice Isolation with all the other features the iPhone and iPad brings to the table, like the new Center Stage feature, will take your video calls to the next level, which is perfect if you’re still having too many online meetings.

