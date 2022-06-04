9to5Mac Happy Hour 382: New Accessibility features, iOS 16 rumors, cheaper Apple TV – 9to5Mac

Ads

May 20

Seth Kurkowski

– May. 20th 2022 12:55 pm PT

@SethKurk

iOS 16 rumors are heating up, including Apple pre-announcing some accessibility-focused features that will inevitably arrive with iOS 16’s release later this year. Benjamin and Zac also discuss reports that a cheaper Apple TV is in development, interesting updates to Apple Podcasts, and hands-on with the game-changing Apple Studio Display firmware update.

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR.

Sponsored by BetterHelp: As a listener, you’ll get 10% off your first month by visiting our sponsor at BetterHelp.com/MacHappyHour.

Sponsored by Upstart: Find out how Upstart can lower your monthly payments today when you go to Upstart.com/HAPPYHOUR.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour or shop 9to5Mac Merch!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple and technology.

@SethKurk

What to expect at WWDC 2022

Check out these WWDC 2022 wallpapers

9to5Mac Happy Hour: WWDC preview

Check out the latest Apple Arcade games this weekend

source